Soon-to-be dad Tan France said he plans to get "invaluable" advice from Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her first child, daughter Khai, in September

Tan France Says Gigi Hadid Will Be One of 'My Go-Tos' for Parenting Advice When Son Arrives

Tan France already knows who he'll be calling when he has questions as a new dad.

The Queer Eye star, 38, who is expecting his first child via surrogate with husband Rob this summer, told E! News that he will rely on close friend and new mom Gigi Hadid for parenting advice when his son is born.

"Even though it sounds ridiculous to say, when the baby comes, my go-tos will be the likes of Gigi," France shared. "We're all going through the baby process at the same time, so we've all been in touch about it."

Hadid welcomed her first child, daughter Khai, with Zayn Malik last September.

"Anyone who is literally going through that process right now is invaluable to me," France added.

The fashion designer said Hadid has already been helpful as he awaits his son's arrival, previously sending France "things that she thinks I would love."

"After she had her baby, she learned that these things are essential. So, things like that are really valuable to be. It's not necessarily I need or want fancy things; I just like practical things to make my life a little bit easier and to make life a little bit more comfortable," he shared.

France said he will also lean on his family as he begins his parenting journey.

"The thing that my family keeps saying [is] ignore [that] everybody is going to have an opinion. You're never going to please everybody," he told the outlet. "And basically, my family keeps reminding me, 'Just tune out the noise. This is your baby. Yes, that might work for somebody else, but ignore what they're saying.' "

"I've always known," he explained. "When I met my husband on one of the very first dates, I said, 'Do you want kids?' And he was like 'Yeah one day I do'... And I was like, 'I also know what I want to call my children.' "

Though France did not reveal his baby boy's moniker, he did share that the name is of South Asian descent. "You can take the boy out of Pakistan, but you can't take Pakistan out of this boy," he teased.

France also joked that he and Rob might not be prepared for their baby boy and that the two are "being idiots."