After a 'Rough Time,' Tan France Says These Baby Products Finally Helped His Son Get to Sleep

"The best purchase we ever made, we got it the day after we found out we were pregnant, so on Christmas day we purchased something called the Snoo," France says of the bassinet developed by Happiest Baby on the Block author Dr. Harvey Karp. Though France thought he wouldn't actually need the sleeper, he soon found out that baby Ismail, like so many others before him, was not into the vast empty space that is a conventional crib. When they finally did try it, the result was: "Wow, we got an extra couple of hours. We still get an extra couple of hours of sleep per night. It is a game changer."