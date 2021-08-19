After a 'Rough Time,' Tan France Says These Baby Products Finally Helped His Son Get to Sleep
Tan France, the man who once had half the country adopting the French tuck, is now schooling us in a whole new field. The new dad and husband Rob brought baby Ismail home in early August and quickly experienced the shock that almost all new parents experience, no matter how often we've been warned: It is super hard to get babies to sleep at night. After receiving some product recommendations that really helped with this issue, he shared his newfound advice on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.
"It's been just over two weeks since we brought our baby boy Ismail home, and if you remember from our stories from the first few nights, we had a rough time," the Queer Eye fashion expert says in a video about his son, who was born via surrogate on July 10 and spent three weeks in the NICU. "But we ended up getting a few different kinds of products that helped soothe him in the daytime [and] calm him at night that really helped us."
France is quick to point out that he hasn't been paid by anyone to recommend these products. He just wants to share the advice that helped his family, because that's what parents do.
"I'm just hoping this will help others if they are struggling with their new baby," he says before launching into his list.
Buy It! Snoo Smart Sleeper, $1,495; amazon.com
"The best purchase we ever made, we got it the day after we found out we were pregnant, so on Christmas day we purchased something called the Snoo," France says of the bassinet developed by Happiest Baby on the Block author Dr. Harvey Karp. Though France thought he wouldn't actually need the sleeper, he soon found out that baby Ismail, like so many others before him, was not into the vast empty space that is a conventional crib. When they finally did try it, the result was: "Wow, we got an extra couple of hours. We still get an extra couple of hours of sleep per night. It is a game changer."
Buy It! Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor, $299 (orig. $399); mikucare.com
Once Ismail was finally sleeping, he wasn't necessarily always sleeping in his nursery, and France and his husband realized their wall-mounted baby monitor wouldn't cut it.
"We needed a free-standing [monitor] so that we can take it downstairs when he's downstairs, so we love this one," he says. The Miku is a video monitor that also tracks the baby's breathing and sleep without requiring them to wear any devices.
Buy It! Hiccapop Baby Wipe Warmer and Dispenser, $37.92; amazon.com
Not every baby needs warm wipes, but Ismail France sure does. "He does not appreciate when we use wipes that haven't been warmed," his dad says. "He screams bloody murder, so we got a wipe warmer from the supermarket."
Buy It! Baby Shusher, $34.99; amazon.com
"I saw Eva Chen use something on her Instagram and thought I'd give it a go and see if it works, it does," France says of this sound machine recommended by Chen, the fashion editor and children's book author. The shushing sound perfectly mimics what babies hear in the womb, so they calm down and drift off to sleep.
Buy It! Dockatot Deluxe+, $175; dockatot.com
France then apparently went straight to Chen for more baby sleep advice, and she recommended the Dockatot.
"I was skeptical, thinking I don't know if we can soothe him no matter what we get," he says. "This helped massively." (An important note for all parents: The Dockatot is great for naps, but babies have to be monitored at all times when they're sleeping in this womb-like device, so it's not recommended for nighttime.)
Buy It! Aden + Anais Essentials Easy Wrap Swaddle (3-pack), $29.96; amazon.com
France appears to be getting one essential parenting lesson down: Children eventually will teach us what they need.
"One of the most important things we learned over the last two weeks is that we needed swaddles with Velcro," France says, tagging Aden + Anais. "Our other swaddles weren't tight enough, and he really likes to be contained, so we got these and we love them."
It sounds like someone is on his way to being a fashion critic.
