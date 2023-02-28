Tamron Hall on Why She's Open About Having a Live-In Nanny: 'It's Impossible to Do It Without Her'

"I made a very conscious and deliberate decision to make sure people knew this about my life," Tamron Hall said of having a live-in nanny to help care for son Moses, 3

By
Georgia Slater
Published on February 28, 2023 03:36 PM
Tamron Hall TODAY
Tamron Hall. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Tamron Hall doesn't shy away from discussing her decision to have a live-in nanny to help care for her 3-year-old son Moses.

The talk show host, 52, opened up to SheKnows for its latest digital issue about being transparent about her choice, explaining why she made a "very conscious" decision to be candid about her caregiver.

"I've talked about the fact that our nanny lives with us," she said. "It's impossible to do it without her; my nearest family members are 2,000 miles away."

"I made a very conscious and deliberate decision to make sure people knew this about my life," she continued. "I wasn't going to pretend and I also felt that [to do so] was diminishing this great woman who chose a career to care for my son when I'm not able to be there."

Hall also reflected on her son growing older and her fears of "not having enough time" to experience all the moments with Moses.

"I want to be there for every moment. If I could hide behind a cubby in his classroom...I just want to watch him every minute of the day," she said. "That's the biggest challenge; having to work, not having enough time, and not being able to hide in his backpack every single second to watch my little bird grow."

Chatting with PEOPLE back in May, Hall spoke about her journey balancing motherhood with the demands that come with her job, assuring that though she doesn't have it all figured out, it's important to give yourself grace.

Tamron Hall baby Moses
Moses. Tamron Hall/Instagram

"I don't know what balance feels like. I know what being present feels like," she said. "So for me, some days I feel that I've succeeded and other days, of course, I feel like I've fallen short of where I want to be as a mom for Moses. But my goal every day is whatever time I have with him to be present, to be there, to put my phone away and give him that time."

She also added that that's "the best" she can do, as she feels that herself, along with other moms "measure ourselves against standards that aren't real."

"Far too many moms have talked to me on the show about mom guilt and mom shame, which I've also felt. I'm a work in progress. I've felt those same feelings too," she said. "But there's such great advice and such great conversation that we can have with other moms every day to uplift rather than wallow in some of those difficult days. So for me, I don't know what balance feels like. I just know what it feels like to try."

