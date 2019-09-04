Tamron Hall Talks Returning to TV After Baby — and How She's Handling Mommy Shamers

Tamron Hall is just days away from the premiere of her new series Tamron Hall, and the longtime television host, 48, is opening up about her return to work, 4-month-old baby boy Moses and mommy shamers.

“It’s like when you’re a child and you see Christmas on the calendar but it’s only June and you think it will never happen,” she tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue, out Friday, of her ABC talk show. “Then suddenly it’s right there. A year ago I could not have imagined this.”

After NBC announced in February 2017 that Hall was losing her time slot co-hosting Today‘s third hour to Megyn Kelly, she decided to leave the network.

Then, last March, Hall shocked fans after revealing she was 32 weeks pregnant — and married to music manager Steven Greener. The coupled welcomed their son Moses on April 24.

“I don’t think you can ever overuse the word grateful,” says Hall, who previously struggled with infertility.

As Hall prepares to head back to work, little Moses is happy to be along for the ride — and a natural on set!

“We brought him into the studio for his first visit when they were building the set and I am not kidding you, my child saw that camera and locked in and just owned it,” she says. “I’m like, ‘I need to get you a little suit and a tie.’ “

Hall previously spoke out about criticism over being a working mom after an Instagram user left a comment on one of her posts that read, “Your poor baby must miss you.”

“I am so sick of this,” she responded with her own post, adding she “can’t wait to discuss” it when her new show premieres this month.

“This mom shame lameness is so corny and toxic,” she went on. “Fyi my ‘poor baby’ is right here with me and when he’s not he is in the loving arms of Dad, Granny, Nanny … yes I have a wonderful woman who helps me. My mom had her sisters and other women help her too. No shame in women helping women.”

Hall tells PEOPLE now, “I am embracing the advice and the wisdom and the love and support from other parents, because they outnumber the shamers.”

Tamron Hall premieres Monday on ABC.

