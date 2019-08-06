Tamron Hall Admits She's 'Taking a Lot of Advice' as a New Mom: 'I'm Not Balancing It All'

Like many first-time moms, Tamron Hall is still figuring things out — and she’s okay with that.

Back in April, the journalist, 48, gave birth to her first child, son Moses. And since then, she’s been doing her best to get the hang of motherhood along with her busy schedule as the host of the upcoming Tamron Hall talk show.

“I’m not balancing it all,” she admitted to PEOPLE on Monday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California. “You know what, I said to someone the other day, I know people say, ‘How do you balance it?’ and I said, ‘I could try to find some cool quote to give you and make it look all tidy, but it’s not.’ “

“The other day I was crying in the airport,” she added. “He went one way and I went the other and I’m like, ‘Please don’t remember that your momma just left you to go on this plane.’ “

Her feelings of guilt aside, Hall has learned to lean into the chaos.

“It’s not tidy and I’m not trying to make it tidy,” she said. “And I think the more I embrace that, the better I feel about myself and the better my journey will be with my son.”

Image zoom Tamron Hall Troy Harvey via Getty

One thing that’s helping? Asking other moms for help.

“I’m taking a lot of advice from people,” she told PEOPLE. “I lean more on words than books. I know that sounds so strange [but] I read the book and half the time I fall asleep. And then someone says, ‘Hey, burp him this way’ and they show you and you’re like, ‘Okay, I got the burp rhythm down.’ So, it’s been fun.”

Of course, asking for advice is one thing, but learning the ins and outs of motherhood in the public eye is another.

Already, in her short time, Hall has shut down “corny and toxic” mommy shamers who criticized her for leaving Moses to go to work.

“Sometimes people get ahead of their skis, as they say,” Hall told PEOPLE. “You put something in a comment section and you don’t realize that just because the person is in the public eye, it doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t feel good to be judged on any level.”

“For me, I look at it, I see it and I’m like, ‘Okay, I see you, but guess what? My train’s going to keep going,’ ” Hall said, adding that she addresses it on social media in order to help others. “I’ll talk about it. If someone else can feel better about it seeing me speak up, then job well done.”

Image zoom Tamron Hall and baby Moses Noam Galai/Getty; Tamron Hall/Instagram

Hall is hoping that could be the advice she gives other moms out there who might experience similar mom shaming.

“I tell people ‘keep it moving’ because you can’t make me and you can’t break me,” she said. “They don’t define you, they can’t define you, and they can’t break you. That’s what you have to tell yourself on any level.”

“Surround yourself with as many friends, be vulnerable,” she added. “Tell them when it hurts, admit when it hurts, but keep it moving.”

Tamron Hall debuts Sept. 9 in daytime (check local listings).