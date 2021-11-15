On PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast, Tamron Hall says she has "some tall tales to share" when it comes to the places she did her IVF shots

Tamron Hall on the 'Strangest Places' She Did IVF Shots — Including an Uber Going to a Cher Concert

Tamron Hall isn't holding back on revealing some of the "strangest places" she did her in vitro fertilization shots.

On a new episode of PEOPLE's new podcast Me Becoming Mom, the television host, 51, opens up about her experience with IVF before welcoming son Moses, now 2, and shares some of the unconventional places she would do her injections.

"I often laugh and say Moses is the child of many because when I was giving speeches, there were days that I couldn't muster the strength to inject myself," she tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE. "I remember specifically a visit in Dallas to give a speech and my best friend drove about 40 miles to meet me at the hotel and she gave me my shot that night."

On another occasion, Hall says her husband Steven Greener was out of town and she enlisted help from a "dear friend from NBC" to do the shot. Hall says another shot was once given by her "hairstylist Johnny in the back of an Uber."

"I was doing my shots in airports, in anywhere you could name. I'd given a speech in Peoria, Illinois, and I remember going in the ladies' room and setting up a whole medical table," she recalls. "And I'm thinking if someone's going to walk into this bathroom, they're gonna think, 'What is Tamron Hall up to?' "

"We saw Cher in Las Vegas and in the back of the Uber..." she continues of where she did her shots. "I snuck on a plane and put the blanket up over me and injected myself. So I had been very covert in injecting myself in the strangest of places."

After Moses' birth in April 2019, Hall told PEOPLE they'd decided to keep her pregnancy a secret because there was a time when she wasn't sure his arrival was even possible.

"I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too," she said in May 2019.

The mom said Moses came after years of struggling with infertility and that she initially tried fertility treatments in her 30s, which were not successful. She said of her family, "I don't think you can ever overuse the word grateful."

