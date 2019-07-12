Tamron Hall Talks a Recent Travel Snafu with Newborn Son Moses — and Finding Time for Love

Tamron Hall is learning more about parenting every day.

The star and host of the upcoming Disney-ABC syndicated show Tamron Hall spoke to PEOPLE during the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans last weekend, opening up about new motherhood and a recent messy situation.

“It’s a game-changer,” said Hall, 48, of welcoming son Moses on April 24 with husband Steven Greener. “This on-the-job training is the hardest I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

While in New Orleans for the festival — where she hosted Disney’s The Lion King live-action film’s preview panel — the star thankfully had some backup.

“My mom is here from Texas helping me. She’s at the hotel with him right now and attempted to take him to the casino!” Hall shares with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘Mom! He can’t go to the casino!’ “

Tamron Hall and son Moses

Tamron Hall and son Moses

That said, it’s never easy for Hall to part ways with her little one, as she’s now a card-carrying member of the doting-moms club.

“He’s hilarious and so chill — all of the things that I believe every parent thinks of their child. Now I’m that parent,” she tells PEOPLE. “When I left for the convention center this morning, I kept looking back. It’s hard to leave.”

Image zoom Mychal Watts

When it came to making the trek down to New Orleans, though, there was an inevitable mishap. “We got on the plane and just as I got on, he spit up all over his onesie,” says Hall. “He flew the rest of the flight [dressed] in [just] a diaper, wrapped in his blanket.”

While she briefly worried, “People are going to think ‘Tamron Hall is all fancy and her baby is flying in a diaper,’ ” the star is happy knowing she’s not alone, explaining, “The advice that I received from a lot of mothers is that it’s not perfect. Nothing will be.”

Steven Greener (L) and Tamron Hall

And Hall, who’s also a newlywed in addition to being a new mom, tells PEOPLE she’s making sure that little Moses isn’t the only guy she’s focused on.

“We’re doing the best we can,” she says of herself and Greener. “It’s not a perfect science, and I think that’s the thing that I’ve embraced at 48. I tell my husband all the time, ‘When we have these little moments to sneak away, let’s embrace them.’ Because the unknown variable is right behind the door. [Even] if it’s [just] an hour a day, we try to embrace the quiet moments.”

Those moments will be undoubtedly harder to come by, though, when Hall kicks off her new talk show in September — but she’s not the least bit worried.

“I’m blessed to be able to do what I love, and to be back on TV … it’s a blast,” she raves.