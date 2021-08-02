Tamron Hall's Son Moses, 2, Makes Adorable Cameo in Teaser for Season 3 of Mom's Talk Show

Tamron Hall's eponymous talk show returns for its third season on Sept. 6

Tamron Hall's son is cute as can be!

In a new teaser for the forthcoming third season of her eponymous daytime talk show, the host walks through New York City's Central Park on a sunny day as a gospel version of Andrew Gold's song "Thank You for Being a Friend" adds an upbeat spirit.

"Let's make every day like this," Hall, 50, says in the teaser, which was directed by Kevin Bray, who has directed multiple episodes of black-ish, Succession, as well as music videos and commercials.

At one point in the ad, Hall is seen sitting on a bench with her 2-year-old son Moses, who stays fascinated by a yellow balloon while smiling next to Mom.

Hall and husband Steven Greener welcomed Moses in April 2019. After his birth, the talk show host told PEOPLE they'd decided to keep her pregnancy a secret because there was a time when she wasn't sure his arrival was even possible.

"I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too," she said in May 2019.

The mom said Moses came after years of struggling with infertility and that she initially tried fertility treatments in her 30s, which failed. She said of her family, "I don't think you can ever overuse the word grateful."