Tamron Hall Shares the Reason She Kept Her Pregnancy Private for 32 Weeks

On PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast, Tamron Hall explains that she didn't want to "cede" her pregnancy news to others before announcing it herself

On a new episode of PEOPLE's new podcast Me Becoming Mom, the author and television host, 51, says it was never her intention to share the news at that time until she heard that a tabloid found out she was expecting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I got a call from one of my team members who said to me that a tabloid had reached out and said that I was pregnant," she recalls. "I said to my team that this was my journey and I didn't want to cede that to others"

"I remember hearing that little 'Baby Shark' song somewhere, I don't know where. And I ran upstairs and grabbed this dress and my husband grabbed the phone and I said, 'We're gonna do a visual baby reveal!' He's like, 'What are you doing? Are you nuts!' " she tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE.

Hall, who shares son Moses, now 2, with husband Steven Greener, teased her pregnancy in March 2019 on Instagram, sharing a video of herself dancing to "Baby Shark" and holding a related book in front of her belly.

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

She then took the book away and showed off her belly, singing and dancing along to the popular kids' tune before telling the camera, "Surprise! Can you believe it? I'm about to be a mommy shark really soon!"

After Moses' birth, Hall told PEOPLE they'd decided to keep her pregnancy a secret because there was a time when she wasn't sure his arrival was even possible. "I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too," she said in May 2019.

The mom said Moses came after years of struggling with infertility and that she initially tried fertility treatments in her 30s. She said of her family, "I don't think you can ever overuse the word grateful."

The 12-episode weekly Me Becoming Mom podcast explores the various roads to motherhood through different interviews with both celebrity guests and experts in the field. Topics on the show include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, among other subjects.