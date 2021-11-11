On PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast, Tamron Hall talks about welcoming son Moses with husband Steven Greener in April 2019

Tamron Hall Cried When She Found Out She Was Having Son: Saw 'Myself with a Girl Dressed Like Me'

Tamron Hall had a visceral reaction to finding out the sex of her baby.

On a new episode of PEOPLE's new podcast Me Becoming Mom, the author and television host, 51, opens up about welcoming son Moses, now 2, with husband Steven Greener back in April 2019.

Hall says after the embryo transfer, she opted not to know the sex of her baby on the way, but "then whatever week it was that I couldn't take it anymore, I asked the doctor, and my husband said, 'We have to be on the phone, we have to hear at the same time.' "

The doctor said it was a boy and Hall says she "started crying."

She explains to host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE, "I started crying because I saw all of my fashion future float [away]. That sounds so vain, but it's true. And my husband said, 'I will one day tell Moses that you did that.' I'm like, 'No, it's just tears! I visualize myself walking around with a little girl dressed exactly like me!' "

"Which is so funny now that I have a son," Hall adds, "and I don't like to get into gender labels — but it's funny now that I have a son, I could not imagine anything other than what I have."

After Moses' birth, Hall told PEOPLE they'd decided to keep her pregnancy a secret because there was a time when she wasn't sure his arrival was even possible. "I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too," she said in May 2019.

The mom said Moses came after years of struggling with infertility and that she initially tried fertility treatments in her 30s, which failed. She said of her family, "I don't think you can ever overuse the word grateful."

