Tamron Hall Claps Back at 'Corny and Toxic' Criticism Over Being a Working Mom: 'Knock It Off'

Tamron Hall isn’t letting a mom-shaming comment get the better of her.

The host of the upcoming Tamron Hall talk show, 48, called out an Instagram user on Tuesday who left a comment on one of her posts that read, “Your poor baby must miss you.”

Hall — who’s mom to 3-month-old son Moses — wasted no time in re-sharing the comment as its own post on her Instagram feed, beginning her caption, “I am so sick of this,” and saying she “can’t wait to discuss” it when her new show premieres on Sept. 9.

“This mom shame lameness is so corny and toxic,” she went on. “Fyi my ‘poor baby’ is right here with me and when he’s not he is in the loving arms of Dad, Granny, Nanny … yes I have a wonderful woman who helps me. My mom had her sisters and other women help her too. No shame in women helping women.”

“Knock it off with this nonsense,” Hall added. “Let’s talk about it @tamronhallshow. Oh and don’t call this a ‘rant’ from Tamron. It’s a reply and one I would say face to face.”

About an hour later, Hall followed up with a second post featuring a photo of her adorable baby boy, who flashed a hilarious “side eye” to the camera that the star joked he inherited “from his mama.”

“Love and hugs to all moms, ‘other’ moms, step moms, ‘play’ Moms(I get to take you home after we play), those still trying to be moms and those who say I don’t want to be a mom,” Hall captioned the post. “I did not set out to ‘shame’ the person who sent that comment. Where I am from when you say ‘poor baby’ that is not a compliment … like ‘bless your heart’ 🤣”

Continued the Today show alumna, “Now back to my poor baby lol. Keep smiling and doing your best. We can talk about anything as long as we start with respect.”

Hall and her little guy, whom she welcomed with husband Steven Greener on April 24, posed for a PEOPLE cover story in May, when she introduced baby Moses for the first time.

She also opened up about her difficult journey to motherhood that included multiple fertility treatments (Moses was conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization) and her insecurity about breastfeeding.

Luckily, Hall has since come to terms with the “fed is best” mentality, versus the oft-touted “breast is best.”

“A mentally healthy mom is best, and this was breaking me down,” she told PEOPLE. “I started calling all my friends who have breastfed, and a couple of them confessed to me, ‘Listen, at night I gave formula so I could sleep.’ I’m like, ‘You’re just telling me this now? I’m about to knock back a bottle of Jack Daniels!’ “