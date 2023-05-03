Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett's Wife Speaks Out After Daughter, 2, Dies in Drowning Accident

"Our world will never be the same," the athlete's wife shared on behalf of the family, speaking for the first time after 2-year-old daughter Arrayah died on Sunday after drowning in a pool

Published on May 3, 2023 04:02 PM
Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in Pool
Photo: Shaquil Barrett Instagram

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's family is breaking their silence after the death of his 2-year-old daughter Arrayah.

The athlete and wife Jordanna's youngest child died after drowning in a pool at the couple's Tampa Bay residence on Sunday morning. After authorities arrived, Arrayah was brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures, according to a statement from the Tampa Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, Jordanna shared a message on Instagram about the tragic news, thanking everyone who has reached out to the family during this unimaginable time.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same," the bereaved mother wrote.

"Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much, my baby. I am so, so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada," she continued. "We love you forever and ever and always. I can't wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I wish we had more time. I love you."

Jordanna also linked to Arrayah's obituary, which remembers the toddler as having a "sparkle in her eyes that drew your attention. Her endearing nature was so kind and magnetic."

Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in Pool
Shaquil Barrett Instagram

After news of Arrayah's death was made public, the Buccaneers released an official statement on Twitter.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all the members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the statement read. "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Retired Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also expressed his condolences, posting a photo of a smiling Barrett in his No. 58 jersey sitting on a couch with his family, who also sported the team's attire, on his Instagram Story.

"The Brady's love you," the seven-time Super Bowl Champ wrote over the image, adding prayer emojis.

Before her death, Arrayah had just celebrated her second birthday on April 19. Her dad shared a tribute on Instagram at the time of the toddler wearing a pink tutu.

"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘," he wrote.

