Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett Breaks Silence After Death of 2-Year-Old: 'Miss You So Much'

The athlete shared a heartbreaking video of his daughter Arrayah nearly two weeks after she died in a tragic drowning accident at the NFL player's home

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 11:55 AM
Shaquil Barrett daughter
Photo: Shaquil Barrett/Instagra

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett is speaking out for the first time following the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

The athlete and wife Jordanna's youngest child died after drowning in a pool at the couple's Tampa Bay residence on April 30. After authorities arrived, Arrayah was brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures, according to a statement from the Tampa Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, Barrett shared a video on his Instagram showing him and his late daughter blowing kisses at the camera as he tells her to say "I love you."

"I miss you sooo much baby girl. I love you please watch over us 😘😘#TGBTG," he captioned the heart-wrenching post.

"We love you forever and ever babygirl💕 until we meet again my baby," wrote wife Jordanna in the comments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Several of Barrett's teammates also commented on the video, including former teammate Tom Brady, who wrote, "🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️ Love you ❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻."

Last week, Jordanna shared a post on Instagram about the tragic news, thanking everyone who had reached out to the family during this unimaginable time.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same," the bereaved mother wrote.

"Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much, my baby. I am so, so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada," she continued. "We love you forever and ever and always. I can't wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I wish we had more time. I love you."

Jordanna also linked to Arrayah's obituary, which remembers the toddler as having a "sparkle in her eyes that drew your attention. Her endearing nature was so kind and magnetic."

Before her death, Arrayah had just celebrated her second birthday on April 19. Barrett shared a tribute on Instagram at the time of the toddler wearing a pink tutu.

"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘," he wrote.

Related Articles
shaquil barrett's wife shares heart wrenching videos of daughter laughing after 2-year-old dies in drowning accident
Shaquil Barrett's Wife Shares Heart-Wrenching Videos of Daughter Laughing One Week After Toddler's Death
Jordanna Barrett Tattoo
Shaquil Barrett's Wife Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Daughter After 2-Year-Old Dies by Drowning
Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in Pool
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett's Wife Speaks Out After Daughter, 2, Dies in Drowning Accident
Pro-football player Tom Brady arrives for the Los Angeles premiere screening of "80 For Brady" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on January 31, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady Sends Condolences to Former Teammate Shaquil Barrett After Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter
Granger Smith Reaches Out to Shaquil Barrett After Drowning Death of Daughter: 'Love You Brother'
Granger Smith, Whose Son Died by Drowning, Reaches Out to Shaquil Barrett After Daughter's Death
Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett's Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in a Pool
Former NFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead at 31
Former NFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead at 31: 'The Ultimate Give-Back Guy'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images);
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Has 'Pure Love' for Her Kitten in Cute Photos Shared by Ex-NFL Star
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered at an Animal Shelter During Season
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered at an Animal Shelter During Final NFL Season: 'Helping His Community'
tom brady
Tom Brady Adopts 2 Kittens from Florida Rescue After His Daughter Is 'Drawn to' the Rescue Cats
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of the Family's New Rescue Kittens
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Uses 'Dad's Phone' to Post Pictures of Her Family's New Kittens
Bruce Arians; Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bruce Arians Points to Tom Brady's Personal Life for Bucs' Struggles: He Had 'a Lot of S--- Going On'
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Shares Adorable Photo of Family's New Kitten That He Jokes Is 'Kinda Cute'
Washington Redskins nose tackle Chris Baker (92) during a NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey The Giants defeated the Redskins 24-13
Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'
Sally Field Rollout
Tom Brady's Second Retirement Announcement Comes Exactly 1 Year After His First One