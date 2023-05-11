Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett Breaks Silence After Death of 2-Year-Old: 'Miss You So Much'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett is speaking out for the first time following the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

The athlete and wife Jordanna's youngest child died after drowning in a pool at the couple's Tampa Bay residence on April 30. After authorities arrived, Arrayah was brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures, according to a statement from the Tampa Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, Barrett shared a video on his Instagram showing him and his late daughter blowing kisses at the camera as he tells her to say "I love you."

"I miss you sooo much baby girl. I love you please watch over us 😘😘#TGBTG," he captioned the heart-wrenching post.

"We love you forever and ever babygirl💕 until we meet again my baby," wrote wife Jordanna in the comments.

Several of Barrett's teammates also commented on the video, including former teammate Tom Brady, who wrote, "🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️ Love you ❤️🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻."

Last week, Jordanna shared a post on Instagram about the tragic news, thanking everyone who had reached out to the family during this unimaginable time.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers. Our world will never be the same," the bereaved mother wrote.

"Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much, my baby. I am so, so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada," she continued. "We love you forever and ever and always. I can't wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I wish we had more time. I love you."

Jordanna also linked to Arrayah's obituary, which remembers the toddler as having a "sparkle in her eyes that drew your attention. Her endearing nature was so kind and magnetic."

Before her death, Arrayah had just celebrated her second birthday on April 19. Barrett shared a tribute on Instagram at the time of the toddler wearing a pink tutu.

"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘," he wrote.