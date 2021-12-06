The politician opens up about her experience with IVF during a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Did Four IVF Shots Every Day for Four Years to Have Her Daughters

Sen. Tammy Duckworth is getting candid about years of in vitro fertilization shots.

The Illinois senator, 53, appears on a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom, where she opens up about her experience with IVF before welcoming her two daughters Abigail and Maile Pearl.

Duckworth, who made history in 2018 as the first senator to give birth in office, tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE, that she went through several cycles of IVF, which included taking about four shots every day for four years.

"I am doing it on the road. I'm campaigning for re-election. I am giving myself shots morning, noon and night," she says, noting that she tried to conceive for six years without intervention before turning to IVF. "And because of my wartime injuries, I had to do blood thinners as well. So I was giving myself probably four shots a day."

Duckworth continues, "I counted out all up between the two daughters and all of the IVF cycles, I probably did four years of shots every day, three or four injections a day for about four years."

The congresswoman says she went through "at least four or five" retrievals before she became pregnant with her first daughter, adding that she was "one of two viable embryos."

Tammy Duckworth Sen. Tammy Duckworth with newborn Maile in 2018 | Credit: Somodevilla/Getty Images

Duckworth welcomed Abigail in 2014 when she was a member of the House of Representatives. In 2018, she gave birth to her second daughter, Maile Pearl. The senator shares both children with husband Bryan Bowlsbey.

