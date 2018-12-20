Tamera Mowry Says Sex 'Always Works' to Persuade Her Husband to Kick the Kids Out of Their Bed

Parents need their alone time too!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from this week’s episode of E! News‘ Mom2Mom, Tamera Mowry-Housley shares that while she tries to make sure that she and her husband Adam Housley are the only ones who sleep in their bed at night, he tends to be more lenient when it comes to letting their two children stay.

“I don’t want them sleeping with me only because I don’t get adequate husband-and-wife time,” the mother of two, 40, tells host Carissa Culiner. (She shares daughter Ariah Talea, 3, and son Aden John Tanner, 6, with Housley.)

“When they’re in your bed, it’s like sleeping with a drunk octopus — that’s the best way of describing it. You’ll wake up with a toe in your nose and you’re like, ‘Damn it!’ ” adds The Real co-host. “I’m trying to get them out of our bed throughout the entire night.”

Asked whether she’d ever thought of locking their bedroom door, Mowry-Housley shares that her husband’s not a fan of that idea. “My husband would not let me do it,” she explains. “There’s always gonna be one in the family.”

“I’m like, ‘Dude, let’s just lock the door. He’ll be fine, we have a camera, we’ll be able to see everything,’ ” the actress adds. “But I let Adam have his way and our son is still in our bed.”

However, there is one motivating factor that can change Housley’s mind: sex.

“That always works, though!” Mowry-Housley exclaims. “At one point, I was like, ‘Dude, you’re not getting any. If you want sex, I at least got to have four to six hours with you in bed. I’m tired of doing it on the floor in the closet.’ “

Opening up about how different parenting is the second time around, the Sister, Sister alum previously told PEOPLE that she’s much more relaxed now.

“[If] my firstborn dropped his pacifier, I would freak out. I would run to the bathroom, run hot water on it for like 20 seconds,” Mowry-Housley explained. “Now my daughter, if she drops a pacifier, I just dip it in water.”

She has also learned to really embrace the multitasking, which she described as “an art.”

“For me, so I can have sanity, I have to be organized,” she said. “I have the day planned out the night before. Their diaper bag completely ready, their clothes are organized, their playroom is organized. It just makes life easier.”