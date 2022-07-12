Tamera Mowry Loves the Special Bond Between Her and Twin Sister Tia's Kids: 'It's Pretty Cool'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Mowry opened up about her family life and her Amazon Lifestyle storefront in an exclusive chat with PEOPLE

Tamera Mowry Housley is enjoying a special time of the year for her family.

The Sister, Sister actress recently celebrated her and twin sister Tia Mowry's 44th birthday. The big day came amid a slew of additional family birthdays including her daughter Ariah, nephew Cree and brother Tavior. It makes for a "special, busy time of year," Tamera tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"It's crazy because by the time my birthday and my sister's birthday comes around, I'm tired," she admits.

Despite the chaos, Tamera says she is "really excited" when this time of year rolls around. "We do have a very emotional household, that's the thing about Cancers. We could be very emotional but we are caring. Like we're very loving, warm, caring, sometimes to a fault. But having those characteristics, being surrounded by so many Cancers is awesome."

Also special to Tamera is the bond that she shares with Tia's children. Tamera is mom to 7-year-old Ariah and 9-year-old Aden, while Tia is mom to Cairo, 4, and Cree, 11.

"Our kids get together and we don't exist because they're all pretty close in age. They all play with each other," she says. "Aiden and Cree are very close in age and Cairo and my daughter are they're getting to the age where they notice each other more."

Tamera says Ariah is very loving with her little cousin. "My daughter is such a caretaker, another characteristic of a Cancer," she explains. "She just literally will just take care of Cairo and they will go off in a corner and have fun while Cree and Aiden do the same, and Tia and I would do that too."

"It's really beautiful, a beautiful family affair. It's lovely. It's pretty cool to see," she adds.

The former daytime talk show host says she's looking forward to watching the cousins make memories together this summer when she and Tia's families meet up during their travels.

"We're going to be going to Italy and we'll be able to have amazing charcuterie and pasta and we're actually going to meet up with my sister," she shares. "They're going to make gelato with their cousins and pizza."

"Usually we are a traveling family so we're excited to get out again," she continues. "My kids are very curious and we actually enjoy it."

"It's just beautiful to see the children learning and experiencing travel through their eyes. And also to be able to hear that there are other different languages, that there are different cultures. So I'm excited to experience that with them," Tamera adds.

The actress's Amazon Lifestyle storefront, which debuts on Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday, showcases her favorite products to fit her family's busy lifestyle.

Tamera shares that fans can expect some skincare products, inspired by her own skincare routine, as well as kitchen picks that reflect her family's favorite place to be and items to use as they make food together.