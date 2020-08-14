Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals Her Kids 'Will Be Doing Virtual Learning': 'I Love a Challenge'

"It's going to be interesting, to say the least," Tamera Mowry-Housley tells PEOPLE of virtual school for her kids Ariah, 5, and Aden, 7½

Tamera Mowry-Housley isn't one to back down from a good-ol'-fashioned parenting challenge.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE surrounding her partnership with PayPal, the former co-host of The Real reveals that her two children with husband Adam Housley — daughter Ariah Talea, 5, and son Aden John Tanner, 7½ — will be distance learning from home this fall amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They are not going back to the physical classroom but will be doing virtual learning," says Mowry-Housley, 42. "It's going to be interesting, to say the least. Ariah will be starting kindergarten and Aden second grade."

"I want to make it fun for them. So wish me luck and all the other parents out there," she adds. "I know it'll be a challenge, but I love a challenge."

Never miss a story — sig"n up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the meantime, the Sister, Sister alum is "still working full time" while doing her best "to make sure the kids are active and creative" while the family continues to social distance together.

"It's easy for the kids to get bored being stuck at home so I created a kids' corner," Mowry-Housley shares with PEOPLE. "It's a special spot in the house where we keep projects such as art, puzzles, games and crafts. We rotate items so it stays interesting for them."

And thanks to Chef Jernard Wells, Aden and Ariah can keep busy helping their mom out in the kitchen, too — while staying safe.

"Chef Jernard gave us some great options, like using a kid-friendly chopper versus sharp knives," the actress says. "Having them do safe tasks, such as mixing and stirring. Also, making recipes they love and are excited to eat helps."

RELATED VIDEO: Mom Tamera Mowry-Housley Gives 4 Awesome Tips on Crafting with Kids

Mowry-Housley tells PEOPLE she decided to partner with PayPal because she's "been doing most of [her] shopping online these days" and "paying with PayPal because it's safe, I don't have to dig for my wallet to enter all of my card and billing info and they're accepted pretty much everywhere I shop!"

"Being a mom in a socially distanced world is not easy, and everyone — me included — is struggling with similar challenges right now," she says. "It's the ultimate shopping hack for moms as we navigate this new normal together."

As for what's next for the star work-wise, "The sky is the limit, I guess," she quips. "I want to do so many things. I'll definitely be back acting. I did a Christmas Hallmark film last year and [had] missed acting so much, so I can't wait to do another one this year called Christmas Carnival."

"There are few opportunities in the works and I can't wait to be able to share. I am very excited about what my future holds," Mowry-Housley adds.