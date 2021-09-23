“Take it one day at a time. Know that your best is good enough,” Tamera Mowry-Housley advised fellow parents

Tamera Mowry-Housley Says 'Perfection Doesn't Exist' When It Comes to Parenting

Tamera Mowry-Housley wants parents to be more forgiving on days when things don't go as planned.

The Real co-host, 43, gave advice to fellow parents in a video shared by Good Morning America on Thursday.

"I would just say, just take it one day at a time. Know that your best is good enough," she said. "There are gonna be days where you have it together and then there are going to be days where you fall apart and that's okay! It's a part of the journey. It's life."

Mowry-Housley — who shares daughter Ariah Talea, 6, and son Aden John Tanner, 8, with husband Adam Housley — noted that most parents "strive for perfection" and "if we don't achieve that we judge ourselves and we doubt ourselves."

"I always say, perfection doesn't exist. It just doesn't," she frankly stated.

The mom of two continued, "But if you're doing your best, which knowing that it's not going to be perfect every day, your kids are gonna appreciate that."

Mowry-Housley also touched on how important self-care is to her as a mother.

GMA shared a photo of the Sister, Sister star alongside her daughter Ariah doing yoga and she explained, "I was in the process of doing yoga and pilates, that kind of just keeps me centered, and my daughter ... I mean it really is my mini me, and she was just by my side."

"Sometimes your kids just have to join you in order to get that little moment of self-care," she said. "Exercise, meditating, prayer is all important to me. It's something that I need to stay balanced and I always say self-care is not selfish, it's the opposite."

Mowry-Housley said the methods of which she takes care of herself make her a "better mother," "better person," "better friend," and "better sister" to her siblings including twin sister Tia Mowry and her brothers Tahj Mowry and Tavior Mowry.

"Give that time to yourself," the television personality advised. "Life is all about balance."

Mowry-Housley previously opened up to PEOPLE about how exercise, particularly Zumba, helped her mental and physical health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Exercise and moving my body really helped me mentally once the pandemic was upon us," she told PEOPLE while promoting her Zumba partnership ahead of World Mental Health Day in Oct. 2020.

"When we all had to be quarantined for so long, I really discovered the importance of diving back into exercising now that I had the time," she told PEOPLE exclusively.

Mowry-Housley added, "I discovered that when I worked out and when I moved my body, I felt better. I felt better about myself — not only physically but mentally."

Tamera mowry Tamera Mowry | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

She also said that although working out aids in mental health, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution.