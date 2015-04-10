"When she arrived in the room, she was physically blown away by how gorgeous the set up was," a guest tells PEOPLE

Let’s be real: Tamera Mowry-Housley‘s baby shower was fit for a princess.

The mom-to-be was joined by 50 close family and friends to celebrate the pending arrival of her baby girl, her second child with husband Adam Housley, in a pink-themed baby shower at Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Mowry-Housley, 36, had taken a hands-off approach to the big event, giving free rein to celeb party planner Mindy Weiss. And when The Real cohost walked in, she was in awe of the whimsical space filled with pink and white balloons from Glam Fete.

“She didn’t give Mindy much direction other than to make it girly,” a guest tells PEOPLE. “When she arrived in the room, she was physically blown away by how gorgeous the set up was.”

Guests — including Mowry-Housley’s twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict and brother Tahj Mowry, Adrienne Bailon and Tamar Braxton — were greeted by big, bright bouquets of flowers from Mark’s Garden, which were used to top off the tutu-themed tables.

“@tameramowrytwo said ‘I would like a tutu tablecloth please’ so @revelryeventdesign made us one,” Weiss captioned a photo of the finished products on Instagram.

In between mingling with Mowry-Housley, who donned a white dress from Victor Alfaro paired with Valentino shoes, attendees participated in a handful of games about her pregnancy, with The Real cohost Jeannie Mai making it on the winning team.

The women were also invited to pick out pink nail polish and a cute headband from the Essie station.

Later, everyone settled in to nosh on an array of fries and finger foods — specifically requested by Mowry-Housley, who has been craving junk food — before Housley made a toast in his wife’s honor.

And what’s a party without a decadent dessert? A fun oven cake — complete with a bun sitting inside the open door — from Joan and Leigh’s Cakes finished off the luxe lunch.

As the adults celebrated Mowry-Housley, her 2-year-old son Aden John Tanner had fun running around with his cousin, Mowry-Hardrict’s son Cree Taylor, 3½.

“They’re absolutely best friends,” the guest says. “They wouldn’t let go of each other’s hands during the whole shower.”

As a final treat, guests headed home with fabric-wrapped goodie bags filled with chocolate eggs.

