Tamera Mowry-Housley's Blog: The Waiting Game

"I am down to the wire. I seriously feel like I have been pregnant forever. Almost 10 months to be exact! Thirty-nine weeks in and no baby yet," the actress writes.

I can now say that I am down to the wire. I seriously feel like I have been pregnant forever. Almost 10 months to be exact! Thirty-nine weeks in and no baby yet. “This has now become a waiting game,” my OB told me.

Oh, what fun. If I have yet to learn patience, my son is in the process of teaching me now. I have learned that I am not in control and that he will decide when he comes.

However, I have not been as receptive as I want to be to his timing. If I am completely honest … at this stage, I want this baby OUT!

Thoughts of excitement, anxiety and exhaustion have truly set in. Echoes of my husband Adam‘s voice cheering me on, saying, “You can do it” keep ringing in my ear as I eagerly await my due date (next Tuesday the 30th!).

I have been very blessed to have had a wonderful and easy pregnancy. But now it has turned a corner. I’ve heard the last two weeks explain what being pregnant is really all about! I am not complaining — please don’t get me wrong — but boy, have I had my days.

Experts say only three to five percent of women actually have their babies on their due date. And women on average have their babies between the 38-41 week mark. Additionally, first-time moms tend to have their babies on the later side.

As a result I have been telling myself, “Tamera, you might just have this baby a little late.” Although I am still seven days out, I have to say I’ve already begun Googling suggestions on how to induce my labor naturally.

I don’t know about you, but sleepless nights are pretty much the norm for me now. I’ve found myself staring at the wall some evenings for two to five hours, pondering such questions as, “What kind of mom will I be?” “Do I have all my son‘s newborn essentials?” “Is the nursery efficient and safe?” “Do I have everything I need in my hospital bag?” “How will my delivery go?” “Will my delivery be three hours or 24 hours long?” “How will I handle the pain during my delivery?” “Am I having real contractions or Braxton Hicks?” “What is the difference between fake labor and real labor?” The list goes on and on.

Don’t let me forget about the five trips a night to the restroom. It’s actually become comical now. I’ve stated that at this point, you can either laugh or cry — and I have chosen to laugh!! Is it just me, or does it take you other moms-to-be FOREVER to roll over in bed just to get up and out to USE the bathroom?

I timed myself once out of curiosity, just see how long it took me to go to the restroom. It took me 15 MINUTES! My bathroom is honestly just a few feet away. And at that moment, I chose to laugh REAL hard.

Now you know some of the reasons why I’ve chosen to begin Googling natural ways to induce labor! So far I have tried pineapple juice, evening primrose oil, drinking a glass of wine, dancing, squatting and finally, spicy food. However, that is where I had a problem. Spicy food didn’t really work for me for a number of reasons. One, it gave me major heartburn and acid reflux. Unfortunately, food poisoning came along with it.

If you’re pregnant and have experienced food poisoning, I FEEL for you! It was like a lose, lose situation. Not to mention a loose, loose situation. Sorry to be graphic, but I didn’t know which way was up or down. I had contractions AND cramps all at the same time.

So, one may ask, what am I doing now? I’d be lying if I said I’m not still trying other natural ways of inducing my labor. However — in the back of my mind, I am a bit more accepting that my sweet little angel will come when he wants to. But maybe, just maybe with a little help from his momma.

What are some ways that you tried to induce your labor? Did any of them work? Leave me a comment below or send me a Tweet @TameraMowryTwo.

— Tamera Mowry-Housley