Tamera Mowry-Housley on How Michelle Obama Reacted to Her Son's Rowdiness: 'Aden, Give Me a High Five!'

Tamera Mowry-Housley might be most well-known for her ’90s-TV-legend status alongside twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict, but at home, she’s like any other parent — with the added bonus of corralling her kids in the presence of the president and first lady.

At the 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, PEOPLE spoke with the mom of two about attending the White House Correspondent’s Dinner Saturday night, where she got to meet with both President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

“I had never met [President Obama] before, so it was a night I will always remember,” Mowry-Housley, 37, told PEOPLE.

One person who wasn’t so impressed with meeting the POTUS and FLOTUS? Mowry-Housley’s 3½-year-old son Aden John Tanner, who seemed more interested in running around than being in the presence of important adults.

“I don’t know what he had for breakfast that morning,” says Mowry-Housley. “I thought he didn’t have sugar, but it looked like he did.” She adds that at the time, she was thinking to herself, “Oh my gosh, he’s acting like this. ‘This is, like, the White House. This is Michelle. Don’t you know this, Aden?’ ”

Luckily, as mom to daughters Sasha and Malia, the first lady took all the excitement in stride.

“She was just like, ‘Aden, give me a high five.’ She got his attention,” Mowry-Housley explains. “So she taught me to just be calm whenever you have those moments. Then she also told me to run a right ship: ‘Make sure you run a right ship.’ Kids need structure.”