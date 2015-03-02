Tamera Mowry-Housley: Why I Didn't Have to Tell Tia I Was Pregnant

"But my sister gets it because we're twins. She just called me and she was like, 'Are you pregnant?' " she tells PEOPLE

Tamera Mowry-Housley may have been the first to get pregnant with her second child, but it was Tia Mowry-Hardict who beat her to the big reveal.

“We have this thing where we wait until eight weeks because we want to make sure everything is okay,” Mowry-Housley, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“But my sister gets it because we’re twins. She just called me and she was like, ‘Are you pregnant?’ And I said, ‘Yep, I am!’ ”

Breaking the news to her husband Adam Housley however, was much more of a surprise. The mom-to-be hid her positive pregnancy stick in her purse and let the senior news correspondent at Fox News discover the happy news on his own.

“I surprised him at work and then I gave my purse to Adam and I was like, ‘Adam, I can’t find my keys. I’m having a really hard time … Did I put them in my purse?’ ” she recalls. “Then he was looking through my purse and saw the pregnancy test.”

She adds, “Adam is always shocked and excited all at the same time. It’s quite a sight to see!”

Image zoom

Now that the news is out — Mowry-Housley is expecting a girl, a sister for the couple’s 2-year-old son Aden John Tanner — the actress is having fun experimenting with her maternity style. As a mom, Mowry-Housley is a huge fan of flats, but sporting sexy stilettos while pregnant isn’t completely out of the question.

“[Just] because you’re pregnant, you shouldn’t be a victim of fashion. If you’re comfortable and you look great and feel great and feel safe, then I don’t think that’s a problem,” The Real co-host says.

“I’m a firm believer of listening to your body. Once you start to get cankles and your feet start swelling out of your high heels, then it’s time to get out of them.”

Despite being more “daring” during her pregnancies, Mowry-Housley isn’t one to shut the door on maternity clothes. Citing her baby bump as an accessory to embrace, the pregnant star is all about finding the perfect balance of comfort and style.

“I always feel sexier when I’m pregnant, maybe it’s a mixture of hormones, but I feel so blessed to be given the opportunity to give birth,” she explains. “The worse thing that a pregnant woman can do is force herself into jeans or clothing that obviously isn’t maternity and it’s too tight. So if you’re not going to wear maternity clothes, make sure you can still get away with it comfortably.”

The one item she is most looking forward to slipping into after the birth? “I love my pregnancy jeans, I love them,” she admits. “But there’s just something about getting back into your pre-pregnancy jeans. When I can fit into my 28 jeans, I’m there.”

But at the end of the day, she is “so excited” to start reaching for her baby girl’s wardrobe. “Oh my goodness, I already have tutus — and her nursery is going to be pink,” Mowry-Housley shares.

As for sticking to healthier eating habits throughout her pregnancy, Mowry-Housley is focusing on portion control and filling up on all the right foods. “I’m learning that a lot of times, women think that once you’re pregnant you have to eat for two,” she muses.

“Of course you’re supposed to eat — on average, you’re supposed to eat about 300 calories [extra]. And 300 calories is about two full glasses of whole milk and a piece of toast. So when you put that into perspective, it’s like, okay, I’m eating for a little peanut. Not a whole other person.”

As she relishes in all the perks of pregnancy — glowing skin, nail growth and feeling like “Superwoman” in her second trimester — Mowry-Housley sets her sights on the future. After sporting a lower-key look with her baby boy, the mom-to-be has big plans to go for a more glamorous delivery the second time around.

“I feel like I have to up my fashion game already,” she jokes. “I want to be an inspiration to her from birth. I already know I’m going to do my hair, I’m going to do my makeup because it’s so weird what having a daughter does to you. You just become more girly.”