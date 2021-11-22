Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah, 6, Dance Together in Matching Christmas Pajamas

The mom of two shared a sweet video dancing with her daughter to Willow Smith's song "Meet Me At Our Spot"

Tamera Mowry-Housley is getting into the holiday spirit with her little girl.

On Monday, the 43-year-old shared an adorable video on Instagram of her dancing with her 6-year-old daughter Ariah Talea. In the sweet clip, the mother-daughter duo wears matching Christmas pajamas as they dance to Willow Smith's song "Meet Me At Our Spot."

"Our mother and daughter days have now included song and dance 🤣🤣🤣," Mowry-Housely captioned the post. "Ariah loves to act and say ACTION in front of the camera. 🤣😬🤗 I saw father and daughter duo @pabloeveronica01 do this and had to try it with Ariah 🕺🏽"

Mowry-Housley — who is also mom to son Aden John Tanner — has been vocal about being a mother and her relationship with Ariah, whom she calls her mini-me. In September, the actress touched on how important self-care is to her as a mom of two and Good Morning America shared a photo of her doing yoga with her daughter.

"I was in the process of doing yoga and pilates, that kind of just keeps me centered, and my daughter ... I mean it really is my mini me, and she was just by my side," the Sister, Sister star explained.

"Sometimes your kids just have to join you in order to get that little moment of self-care," she said. "Exercise, meditating, prayer is all important to me. It's something that I need to stay balanced and I always say self-care is not selfish, it's the opposite."

Tamera mowry Credit: Tamera mowry/ instagram

The Real co-host shares her two children with husband Adam Housley. As the actress navigates motherhood, she gave advice to fellow parents during her GMA appearance.

"I would just say, just take it one day at a time. Know that your best is good enough," Mowry-Housley said. "There are gonna be days where you have it together and then there are going to be days where you fall apart and that's okay! It's a part of the journey. It's life."