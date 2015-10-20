The actress and talk show host posted a picture on Instagram to commemorate the first day of her post-baby fitness journey

Tamera Mowry-Housley is ready to kick it into high gear.

The talk show host shared a selfie Monday on Instagram, commemorating day one of getting back to her pre-baby figure.

“Fat be gone … this momma’s about to get it,” Mowry-Housley, 37, wrote. “I always allow myself three months to heal after a c-section. It allows me enough time to focus on being a new momma again and my baby. Additionally, to allow a steady milk flow for my baby.”

She continues, “Once those are established. It’s time to start working out. It’s D day. Here we go!”

Mowry-Housley gave birth to daughter Ariah Talea at the beginning of July. She and husband Adam Housley are already parents to son Aden, 3 next month.

The Real co-host recently told PEOPLE that Ariah is her mom’s “mini-me.”

“She looks so much like me as a baby, it’s scary!” Mowry-Housley said. “She has my eyes and my cheeks — I had the droopy little cheeks.”

The mother-daughter similarities go past their physical traits.

“We’re both calm. She’s a mellow baby, and the coolest thing is Aden is high-energy and Adam is high-energy, so I think we’re balanced now,” the former Sister, Sister star said.