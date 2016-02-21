It’s been eight months since Tamera Mowry-Housley gave birth to baby Ariah Talea and the time has just flown by.

“I can’t believe I have another child,” The Real co-host told reporters Saturday at the 2016 Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, where she was serving as a presenter. “It’s nuts! It happened so quickly but I’m glad I did it.”

Not only has the time sped by, but her daughter has been gaining new skills quicker than the family expected. “She’s sitting up, she’s babbling, she loves to giggle and she says ‘mama’ and ‘dada,’ ” says Mowry-Housley who is okay with the fact that her daughter didn’t learn to say mom first.

“She said dad first,” the actress explains. “It’s because it’s phonetically easier to say ‘dada.’ But [our son] Aden said ‘mama’ first which is rare.”

Not only is 8-month-old Ariah on track to speak up a storm soon, her musical taste is taking shape, and it’s starkly different from her older brother Aden, who is very much into the ’40s era of sound.

“She dances, she loves music,” says Mowry-Housley. “Ariah likes a little rap and Aden likes old school stuff. It’s amazing how they like their own thing.”

The actress looked stunning on Saturday in a Stella McCartney dress with a plunging rectangular neckline that prompted the evening’s host and Mowry-Housley’s The Real co-host Loni Love to jokingly introduce her as “Tamera Mowry-Housley and her cleavage.”

The mom-of-two is enjoying breastfeeding and is open to stopping when it feels right. “I’m still nursing. I nursed Aden until he was 7 months,” she says. “I’ll go as long as my children want it.”

Her own needs however, include healthy diet and exercise, an ethos her friend Tamar Braxton helps her to maintain in her life. “I am doing interval training and I’m spinning three days a week,” she says. “Angela is my favorite at SoulCycle. I’m spinning with Tamar, we’re spinning buddies. It’s awesome, we actually encourage each other.”

As for her kids, Aden also enjoys having a younger sister to buddy up with at home. “He kisses her every morning, every single morning,” says Mowry-Housley. “He wants to sing to her even when she’s asleep. They love each other, so that’s good.”

The love in the home extends to sharing diaper duty with her husband Adam Housley. But when asked who is the best at changing diapers, Mowry-Housley made it clear that she has the upper hand.

“He does diapers. You know he does it faster but I’m more precise,” she joked.