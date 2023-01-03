Tamera Mowry-Housley's Family Gets All Dressed Up for Christmas Photo Shoot — See the Pictures!

Tamera Mowry-Housley and husband Adam Housley share daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 10

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 10:14 AM
Tamera Mowry Family Christmas
Photo: @c29napa

Tamera Mowry-Housley is enjoying her favorite holiday with her favorite people.

Sharing scenes from a Christmas photo shoot last month, the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge host enjoyed snapping some festive holiday photos with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 10, and husband Adam Housley.

In the snaps shared on Instagram, the family of four gets all dressed up for the special holiday, posing in front of their home together while smiling and holding hands. Another cute shot shows the group hugging one another while another picture features only the siblings together.

For the photo shoot, Mowry-Housley looks radiant in a long red dress with black heels while Ariah wears an adorable green dress adorned with a large bow. The boys both wear suits for the pictures, with Aden looking dapper as he accessorizes with a plaid bowtie.

"The Housley family wishes you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!✨ We pray that your holiday is filled with love, laughter, and joy!❤️," the mom of two captioned her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, the Sister, Sister star shared a sweet video on Instagram as her family celebrated Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving. As the group gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude list by saying: "I'm thankful for Ariah's hair."

"I'm thankful for Daddy," Ariah responded, with distractions and giggles abundant from the rest of the family.

The family couldn't stay calm for long. Aden took a dog tail to the face, Adam threatened to tickle Ariah and Tamera asked her daughter not to include a plastic Gatorade bottle in the shot.

Eventually, they settled on one family wish to viewers: "Happy Thanksgiving!"

Tamera Mowry family
Tamera Mowry Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, the Table Wars host celebrated the bond that her kids share with twin sister Tia Mowry's children. Tia shares children Cairo, 4, and Cree, 11, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

"Our kids get together and we don't exist because they're all pretty close in age. They all play with each other," she said. "Aiden and Cree are very close in age and Cairo and my daughter are they're getting to the age where they notice each other more."

Tamera said Ariah is very loving with her little cousin. "My daughter is such a caretaker, another characteristic of a Cancer," she explained. "She just literally will just take care of Cairo and they will go off in a corner and have fun while Cree and Aiden do the same, and Tia and I would do that too."

"It's really beautiful, a beautiful family affair. It's lovely. It's pretty cool to see," she added.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWpngOOorU/?hl=en. Tamera Mowry /Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'
Tamera Mowry Housely and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching Unicorn Costumes
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes
Tamera Mowry-Housely
Tamera Mowry-Housley Says It's Important to Her to 'Be Present' as a Mom During the Holidays
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
Tamera Mowry family
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry
Who Is Tamera Mowry's Husband? All About Adam Housley
Jessica Alba, cash warren
Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated
Tia Mowry Says She and Kids Will Be Spending the Holidays with Ex Despite Divorce : ‘We Will Always Be Family’
Tia Mowry and Kids to Spend Holidays with Ex Cory Hardrict Following Divorce: 'Family Is Family'
Diana Ross
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas with His Whole Family in Epic Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmveAaP_03/. Chrissy Teigen /Instagram
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmJ-gyLo4b/. Brooke Shields /Instagram
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Christmas with Her Two Daughters: 'My Heart Is Full'
Big Sean Dresses as Santa for Son Noah's First Christmas
Big Sean Dresses Up as Santa for Son Noah's First Christmas — See the Sweet Family Photos!
Tia Mowry and her kids
Tia Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with a Festive Family Christmas Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmbK10P-7r/
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with Festive Family Christmas Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmXAA0pixp/. Tori Roloff/Instagram
Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrate Christmas with Their 3 Kids: 'Extremely Grateful'