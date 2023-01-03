Tamera Mowry-Housley is enjoying her favorite holiday with her favorite people.

Sharing scenes from a Christmas photo shoot last month, the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge host enjoyed snapping some festive holiday photos with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 10, and husband Adam Housley.

In the snaps shared on Instagram, the family of four gets all dressed up for the special holiday, posing in front of their home together while smiling and holding hands. Another cute shot shows the group hugging one another while another picture features only the siblings together.

For the photo shoot, Mowry-Housley looks radiant in a long red dress with black heels while Ariah wears an adorable green dress adorned with a large bow. The boys both wear suits for the pictures, with Aden looking dapper as he accessorizes with a plaid bowtie.

"The Housley family wishes you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!✨ We pray that your holiday is filled with love, laughter, and joy!❤️," the mom of two captioned her post.

In November, the Sister, Sister star shared a sweet video on Instagram as her family celebrated Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving. As the group gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude list by saying: "I'm thankful for Ariah's hair."

"I'm thankful for Daddy," Ariah responded, with distractions and giggles abundant from the rest of the family.

The family couldn't stay calm for long. Aden took a dog tail to the face, Adam threatened to tickle Ariah and Tamera asked her daughter not to include a plastic Gatorade bottle in the shot.

Eventually, they settled on one family wish to viewers: "Happy Thanksgiving!"

Tamera Mowry Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, the Table Wars host celebrated the bond that her kids share with twin sister Tia Mowry's children. Tia shares children Cairo, 4, and Cree, 11, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

"Our kids get together and we don't exist because they're all pretty close in age. They all play with each other," she said. "Aiden and Cree are very close in age and Cairo and my daughter are they're getting to the age where they notice each other more."

Tamera said Ariah is very loving with her little cousin. "My daughter is such a caretaker, another characteristic of a Cancer," she explained. "She just literally will just take care of Cairo and they will go off in a corner and have fun while Cree and Aiden do the same, and Tia and I would do that too."

"It's really beautiful, a beautiful family affair. It's lovely. It's pretty cool to see," she added.