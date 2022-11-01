Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes

Tamera Housely shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 9 with husband Adam Housely

Angela Andaloro
Published on November 1, 2022
Photo: Tamera Mowry/Instagram

The Housleys had a dreamy Halloween!

Tamera Mowry-Housley got into the Halloween spirit with daughter Ariah, 7, in matching unicorn Halloween costumes, which she documented in a fun Instagram Reel on Monday.

"Making Halloween dreams come true 🦄 #happyhalloween🎃," she captioned the video, which begins with Ariah in an inflatable unicorn costume dancing with the caption "daughter who always wanted to be a unicorn."

The video, a take on a recent TikTok trend, then flashes to the Sister, Sister actress, 44, who dances in her own unicorn onesie as it reads, "mom who makes the dream come true."

Both mom and daughter wore jewels on their face in the sweet video. The author also shares son Aden, 9, with husband Adam Housely.

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, the Table Wars host celebrated the bond that her kids share with twin sister Tia Mowry's children. Tia is also a mom to two kids: Cairo, 4, and Cree, 11.

"Our kids get together and we don't exist because they're all pretty close in age. They all play with each other," she said. "Aiden and Cree are very close in age and Cairo and my daughter are they're getting to the age where they notice each other more."

Tamera said Ariah is very loving with her little cousin. "My daughter is such a caretaker, another characteristic of a Cancer," she explained. "She just literally will just take care of Cairo and they will go off in a corner and have fun while Cree and Aiden do the same, and Tia and I would do that too."

"It's really beautiful, a beautiful family affair. It's lovely. It's pretty cool to see," she added.

The sisters shared photos of their family getting together in May, with each telling their followers how grateful they were to be able to watch each other's children grow up together.

The Twitches alums made goofy facial expressions for the camera as they posed next to each other in one photo, which Tia shared. In another picture, Cree stood next to Tamera as they compared heights.

"Family over everything 🤍 There's nothing better than getting together with my sister @tameramowrytwo and watching our kids play together," Tia wrote.

She added: "They are getting SO BIG! We can't believe it. These are the times I will always cherish!"

