Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'

Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving.

To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley.

As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude list by saying: "I'm thankful for Ariah's hair."

"I'm thankful for Daddy," Ariah responded, with distractions and giggles abundant from the rest of the family.

The family couldn't stay calm for long. Aden took a dog tail to the face, Adam threatened to tickle Ariah and Tamera asked her daughter not to include a plastic Gatorade bottle in the shot. I

It seemed time for take two. Instead, they settled on one family wish to viewers: "Happy Thanksgiving!"

The celebration continued in Tamera's caption. "Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! We hope your day is filled with love, laughter and joy!" she wrote, adding hashtags, "#happythanksgiving2022, #thankfulness and #familylove."

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, the Table Wars host celebrated the bond that her kids share with twin sister Tia Mowry's children. Tia shares children Cairo, 4, and Cree, 11, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

"Our kids get together and we don't exist because they're all pretty close in age. They all play with each other," she said. "Aiden and Cree are very close in age and Cairo and my daughter are they're getting to the age where they notice each other more."

Tamera said Ariah is very loving with her little cousin. "My daughter is such a caretaker, another characteristic of a Cancer," she explained. "She just literally will just take care of Cairo and they will go off in a corner and have fun while Cree and Aiden do the same, and Tia and I would do that too."

"It's really beautiful, a beautiful family affair. It's lovely. It's pretty cool to see," she added.

Tamera previously shared her biggest piece of parenting advice on Good Morning America last year: "I would just say, just take it one day at a time. Know that your best is good enough."

"There are gonna be days where you have it together and then there are going to be days where you fall apart and that's okay," she continued. "It's a part of the journey. It's life."