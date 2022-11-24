Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'

The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 24, 2022 04:18 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWpngOOorU/?hl=en. Tamera Mowry /Instagram
Photo: Tamera Mowry /Instagram

Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving.

To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley.

As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude list by saying: "I'm thankful for Ariah's hair."

"I'm thankful for Daddy," Ariah responded, with distractions and giggles abundant from the rest of the family.

The family couldn't stay calm for long. Aden took a dog tail to the face, Adam threatened to tickle Ariah and Tamera asked her daughter not to include a plastic Gatorade bottle in the shot. I

It seemed time for take two. Instead, they settled on one family wish to viewers: "Happy Thanksgiving!"

The celebration continued in Tamera's caption. "Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! We hope your day is filled with love, laughter and joy!" she wrote, adding hashtags, "#happythanksgiving2022, #thankfulness and #familylove."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWpngOOorU/?hl=en. Tamera Mowry /Instagram
Tamera Mowry /Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, the Table Wars host celebrated the bond that her kids share with twin sister Tia Mowry's children. Tia shares children Cairo, 4, and Cree, 11, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

"Our kids get together and we don't exist because they're all pretty close in age. They all play with each other," she said. "Aiden and Cree are very close in age and Cairo and my daughter are they're getting to the age where they notice each other more."

Tamera said Ariah is very loving with her little cousin. "My daughter is such a caretaker, another characteristic of a Cancer," she explained. "She just literally will just take care of Cairo and they will go off in a corner and have fun while Cree and Aiden do the same, and Tia and I would do that too."

"It's really beautiful, a beautiful family affair. It's lovely. It's pretty cool to see," she added.

Tamera Mowry family
Tamera Mowry Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tamera previously shared her biggest piece of parenting advice on Good Morning America last year: "I would just say, just take it one day at a time. Know that your best is good enough."

"There are gonna be days where you have it together and then there are going to be days where you fall apart and that's okay," she continued. "It's a part of the journey. It's life."

Related Articles
Tamera Mowry Housely and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching Unicorn Costumes
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes
tia and tamera mowry
Tamera Mowry-Housley Loves the Special Bond Between Her and Sister Tia's Kids: 'It's Pretty Cool'
Tia and Tamera
Tamera Mowry Says Sister Tia Is 'Happiest' She's 'Been in a Long Time' amid Divorce
Tia Mowry Chooses to 'Chase the Joy' amid Hard Times — Including Her Divorce from Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry Chooses to 'Chase the Joy' in Hard Times amid Divorce from Cory Hardrict
Cory Hardrict Celebrates 43rd Birthday Amid Divorce from Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict Celebrates 43rd Birthday amid Divorce from Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry Says She Feels Like She's 'Always in Survival Mode' as a Newly Single Mom to Her 2 Kids
Tia Mowry Says She Feels Like She's 'Always in Survival Mode' as a Newly Single Mom to Her 2 Kids
Tia Mowry Celebrates Halloween as 'The Addams Family' with Son Cairo and Daughter Cree
Tia Mowry Celebrates Halloween as 'The Addams Family' with Daughter Cairo and Son Cree: Watch
Tia Mowry and her kids
Tia Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tia and Tamera
Tamera Mowry Speaks Out on Sister Tia's Divorce: 'Whatever She Wants, the Mowrys Have Her Back'
Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) ; Cory Hardrict attends the Premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Ad Astra" at The Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Feeling 'Blessed' amid Divorce from Cory Hardrict: 'I'm Doing Fantastic'
Tia Tamera Mowry
Tamera and Tia Mowry Found Strength as Twins Because 'We Always Had to Fight ... We Are Very Strong'
Cory Hardict and Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Tamera Mowry Housley _ _YOUSHOULDSITDOWNFORTHIS
Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'
Cory Hardrict attends the premiere of "Destined" during the 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on June 6, 2016 in Culver City, California
Cory Hardrict Calls Allegations He Cheated on Tia Mowry 'Lies!'
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict attend the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Tia Mowry's Husband? All About Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry and Her Family Celebrate Son Cree on His 11th Birthday: 'My Heart Beats for You'