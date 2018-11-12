Tamera Mowry Honors Late Niece on Son's 6th Birthday: 'Alaina Was Excited to Come to Your Party'

Tamera Mowry-Housley shared a sweet tribute to her son Aden and honored her niece Alaina Housley, who tragically lost her life when a gunman opened fire at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousands Oaks, California, on Nov. 6. She was 18.

“Happy 6th birthday Aden! Alaina was excited to come to your birthday party. But as you said buddy, ‘She lives in your heart now.’ We love you 💙,'” Tamera wrote on Instagram Monday, along with a photo of Alaina kneeling while smiling widely and holding roses in her hands as Aden stands next to her.

Tamera’s husband Adam Housley also shared the same photo on Instagram Monday, writing, “He was so excited to give you these flowers and as today as we celebrate his 6th birthday he says you are in his heart Alaina. We miss you so.. but I know you are here and you are with him. Please be his guardian angel and Arian’s. Happy birthday Aden, as sad as we are, we are so blessed you have a heart like your cousin and we know you will carry her spirit for the rest of your life and make this world a better place.”

Tamera and her husband previously opened up about Alaina’s death telling PEOPLE, “Our hearts are broken. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

The Real co-host also shared a series of photos of Alaina on Instagram Friday, writing, “I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano.”

“Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game. I love you. I love you. I love you.”

Alaina was at the Southern California venue with a group of friends when the shooting took place. The bar was reportedly hosting a college night for country music fans.

News of her death came shortly after Tamera and Adam searched for information about their niece’s whereabouts on social media.

Tamera responded to a tweet early Thursday morning after a girl posted photos of her missing suitemate on social media.

“Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” the former Sister, Sister star wrote.

The suitemate responded, telling the actress that she was already in contact with Adam. In a separate tweet, the woman asked for prayers for her residence hall. “A handful of girls went to line dance tonight and they’re not all accounted for.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Adam tried to look for his niece at the Los Robles Regional Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday but was turned away because the hospital was on lockdown.

At least 12 people were killed in the shooting. Shots were first reported about 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters.

A Ventura sheriff’s sergeant, identified as Ron Helus, was one of the first on the scene about three minutes later and was shot as he entered the bar and died at the hospital, Dean said.

Eleven other slain victims were found inside.

The gunman has since been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a veteran of the Marine Corps with a history of volatile behavior, PEOPLE confirmed.