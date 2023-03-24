Tamar Braxton Says Son Logan, 9, Wants Her to Be 'Happy' with Fiancé Jeremy 'JR' Robinson

Tamar Braxton's son Logan Vincent wants the best for her.

The Braxton Family Values star, 46, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, where she spoke about Logan's desire for her to be happy in her love life. (Braxton shares her 9-year-old son with ex-husband Vincent Herbert.)

When host Jennifer Hudson asked Braxton how he is when it comes to her dating, the star revealed, "It gives Daddy vibes. He gives Daddy vibes."

"But I think ultimately, our kids want to see us happy, and I definitely want to have a husband and I hope that he has kids, so we can have a blended family," she continued. "I think that he's attracted to that as well."

Braxton recently got engaged to her Queens Court finalist, Jeremy "JR" Robinson, in the Peacock dating show's final episode.

An update at the end of the episode confirmed that, six months later, the couple remained together and have been planning their wedding.

"I thought that I just needed love. I didn't," Braxton explained to Robinson in the episode. "I needed a friend. And you've been that for me."

Robinson said that he wanted to continue being there for Braxton, telling her, "I'm not only willing, I'm ready. So much so that I don't want to be your friend. I don't want to be your friend. I want to be your husband."

Tamar Braxton and JR Robinson. Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK

Braxton looked for love on Queens Court alongside singer Nivea and Basketball Wives alum Evelyn Lozata. The show follows the three leads as they date a group of 21 men in hopes of finding their kings.

Robinson, who has five kids with four different women, entered Queens Court in the first episode and he and Braxton bonded over losing loved ones.

Braxton's older sister Traci died in 2022 after battling cancer, and Robinson's mother died from cancer. Robinson said he saw a hummingbird at his mother's funeral, and according to Braxton, her sister said she would become a hummingbird when she died.

Queens Court is streaming now in full on Peacock.