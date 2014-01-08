Take a Look at Tamar Braxton's 'Enormous' Push Present

"You know, I don't know if it's a Christmas present because my husband owed me a push gift and I didn't get it," the new mom told Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on her show.

If you notice Tamar Braxton is leaning slightly to one side, don’t be concerned. It’s just the result of the massive new diamond ring on her left hand, a Christmas-slash-“push” present from husband Vince Herbert.

The new mom — who welcomed son Logan Vincent Herbert last year — has been wearing the truly enormous rock in place of her original engagement ring and opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about the romantic gift.

“You know, I don’t know if it’s a Christmas present because my husband owed me a push gift and I didn’t get it,” she told the talk show host Wednesday, referring to the gift she was expecting after giving birth. “So I think this is like a combination.”

Image zoom

MICHAEL ROZMAN/WARNER BROS.; INSET: GETTY



And she was definitely surprised (and confused) when her husband gave it to her. “He was like, ‘I have to show you something on this hill,’ and it was dark outside. I was like ‘Dude, I’m not going outside.’ I’m afraid of lions and tigers and bears. All of them.”

But it was well worth the trip up the hill when she opened the box featuring a cushion-cut stone surrounded by a halo of mini diamonds on a micropavé band, which Ellen estimates to be “40 or something” carats.