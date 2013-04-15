Toni Braxton's Advice to Pregnant Sister Tamar: Wear Flats

The mother-of-two's advice to the mom-to-be: "Stay off of my feet as much as possible," the expectant Braxton told PEOPLE. "She has tried to get me in flats. I refuse. I'm like, 'No.'"

Toni Braxton just wants her sister Tamar to put her best foot forward during her pregnancy. Literally.

The mother-of-two‘s advice to the mom-to-be: “Stay off of my feet as much as possible,” the expectant Braxton told PEOPLE at Saturday’s NewNowNext Awards. “She has tried to get me in flats. I refuse. I’m like, ‘No.'”

Pregnancy has been a family affair from the start, and she previously told PEOPLE, “My sisters are making me feel more maternal because they’re crazy. They’re giving me advice on how to be a mother and be pregnant.”

(This is the first child for Braxton and her husband Vince Herbert.)

For now, the Tamar & Vince star, 36, is remaining coy about the sex of her baby. “You’ll find out at the end of the summer,” she nods.

Boy or girl, the new addition will find quite a warm welcome at Braxton’s home.

“I am an over-the-top person, so my baby’s nursery will be over-the-top, too,” added Braxton, who says her maternity wardrobe go-to is Alexander McQueen. “But we are moving so we haven’t started yet.”

The NewNowNext Awards air Monday evening at 10/9c on Logo.