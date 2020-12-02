Talan Torriero and his wife Danielle are also parents to son Bronson Leonardo, 3

Laguna Beach 's Talan Torriero, Wife Danielle Welcome Daughter Hudson Isabella: 'Already So in Love'

Talan Torriero has another little one!

The Laguna Beach alum, 34, and his wife Danielle welcomed their second child, a daughter named Hudson Isabella, the couple announced on social media Tuesday night. The pair, who tied the knot in June 2014, are also parents to 3-year-old son Bronson Leonardo.

"Hudson Isabella Torriero #girldad ❤️," Talan wrote on Instagram, introducing the newborn via a gallery of sweet photos, including one in which he held the baby girl. "Mom and baby are both happy and healthy! @danielletorriero did such an amazing job 🙏🏻"

His former costars on the MTV reality series, which ran between 2004 and 2006, shared congratulatory messages in the comment section, including Lauren Conrad, who wrote, "Congrats." Jason Wahler added, "Ya buddy!! Congrats you guys!!"

Newly minted mom-of-two Danielle shared additional adorable snapshots of the newborn on Instagram, including a selfie of Mom, Dad and baby, with the parents wearing masks in their hospital room amid the pandemic.

"Hudson Isabella Torriero 💗💗💗 We are already so in love 👶🏼," she captioned photos.