Taboo and Jaymie Celebrate With a Blue and Brown Baby Shower

Boom, boom, blue! So was the color spotted everywhere last weekend in San Diego at a baby shower held for Black Eyed Peas’ Taboo and his wife Jaymie,who will be welcoming their own little pea — a boy! — this summer.

With Paper Shouts inviting guests including comedian Jo Koy and fellow Black Eyed Peas member apl.de.ap out to the event with invitations that matched the blue and brown color theme, the afternoon was spent listening to a wide variety of music selected by none other than Taboo’s 15-year-old son Josh, who lent his DJ talents for the celebration. Appropriately, the guests and new parents-to-be also enjoyed a round or two of ‘Guess the Celebrity Baby and Parents!’

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The guests were treated to a Mexican and Filipino inspired buffet — symbolizing both the couple’s cultures — with a dessert table covered in chocolate chip cookies, cheese rolls, guava pastries, and mini fruit cakes. As for the main cake, Taboo and Jaymie offered their guests quite the selection! Among the choices provided by Merengue Bakery: chocolate, strawberry, red velvet, yellow cake, white cake, and Cuban style.

When the guests packed up to head home, they were gifted with customized blue, white, and brown m&m’s that had been decorated with the couple’s face inside tiny, baby blue alphabet boxes; As for Jaymie, she was thrilled to receive a few great gifts of her own, among them an Orbit stroller and a Gucci diaper bag.

“The music, food, and having our close family and friends all together supporting another momentous moment in our lives [was my favorite part of the day],” shares Jaymie.

tabooJaymie_party500.jpg

More photos from the shower below!

tabooInvite500.jpg

taboo_cake_invite500.jpg