The father-daughter duo celebrated the birthday girl's special day on Friday with separate posts on Instagram

Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Sophia Is 25! Rocky Star Honors His 'Source of Bravery and Pride'

Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium at Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium at Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sophia Rose is marking a major milestone!

The Rocky star, 75, wished his oldest daughter a happy 25th birthday on Friday with a special tribute on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We wish our wonderful @sophiastallone a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!" he captioned a close-up photo of the two smiling side by side, adding that she has been "a source of bravery and pride since the moment you were born."

Sophia thanked her father in the comments section, writing, "LOVE U DAD❤️."

Stallone shares Sophia with wife Jennifer Flavin, whom he wed in 1997. The couple also has daughters Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19, together. (Stallone is a father to son Seargeoh Stallone, 42, from his first marriage to Sasha Czack.)

The birthday girl also celebrated the occasion on social media, sharing a photo of herself dressed up. She captioned the photo, "She's 25🍾✨💕👾."

In July, Stallone celebrated his own birthday alongside his family. The Rambo star posted an adorable family photo on Instagram with the caption, "And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!"

Two weeks later, Stallone shared another photo with his three daughters ahead of the red carpet premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which Sistine stars in alongside Bruce Willis, Megan Fox and Emile Hirsch.

"I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy," Stallone captioned the shot.

He added, "Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol."

Flavin gets plenty of love, too. The model, who turned 53 on Aug. 14, received her own special birthday message from Stallone paired with a smiling shot of the longtime couple.