Sylvester Stallone Congratulates 'Wonderful' Daughter Scarlet, 19, on High School Graduation

Sylvester Stallone shared a sweet family photo with wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet in honor of the occasion

Sylvester Stallone is beaming with pride as his youngest child graduates high school.

On Tuesday, the actor, 74, shared a series of sweet photos to Instagram in honor of his daughter Scarlet's high school graduation.

In the first shot, the Rocky star poses with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and their three daughters, Scarlet, 19, Sistine, 22, and Sophia, 24, as the family got together to celebrate the milestone.

Stallone also posted a photo of Scarlet holding Class of 2021 balloons as well as a picture from her graduation ceremony.

"Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!" he captioned the post.

Last month, the actor celebrated Scarlet's 19th birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute.

The star shared a meaningful message alongside photos of his youngest daughter through the years.

"Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET, you are talented, humble and Generous to all. We love you beyond words," he wrote, tagging his daughter in the post.

The First Blood actor also spent quality time with his oldest daughter Sophia last month as the pair played a round of golf together.

Stallone shared a picture to Instagram of him and his daughter dressed in golf attire for their day on the green.