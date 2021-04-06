Sydney Leroux Dwyer Reveals Her Kids Contracted Severe Cases of COVID: 'An Extremely Hard Couple of Weeks'

"For the longest time we've heard that children aren't badly affected by COVID and, maybe, for the most part that is the case. For us - it wasn't," the athlete wrote on Instagram

Sydney Leroux Dwyer is opening up about her kids' battles with COVID-19.

The soccer player, 30, posted a few photos to Instagram on Monday with her kids — Cassius, 4, and Roux, 1. In the caption, Leroux Dwyer revealed that they had both contracted COVID-19 in the past few weeks and experienced severe symptoms recently.

In the first shot, the mom of two is wearing a mask while her little ones rest on the couch with her. She then shared a close-up of each toddler resting.

"For the longest time we've heard that children aren't badly affected by COVID and, maybe, for the most part that is the case. For us - it wasn't," she wrote. "A few weeks ago I woke up to my son screaming in the middle of the night. When I felt his body it was like Cassius was burning from the inside out. The next morning he tested positive for COVID."

She said three days later, Roux also started experiencing symptoms, including "a fever, vomiting, exhaustion and an awful cough."

"It has been an extremely hard couple of weeks, but thankfully things are much better now. I wanted to share this story to urge everyone to continue taking this virus seriously, when it comes to both you AND your children," she wrote. "I am extremely grateful that both my kids are back to good health and lucky that, somehow, I managed to stay healthy throughout. So please keep wearing your mask, stay socially distanced and get a vaccine if/when you can so we can beat this virus together."

Last year, Leroux Dwyer talked with PEOPLE about being home with her family amid the ongoing pandemic. While the beginning of the pandemic halted much of normal life for most people, including athletes, she said she was working to find the silver lining.

"Our daughter started walking, so we both were here for her first steps," Leroux Dwyer said of a milestone she and her husband Dom Dwyer, 30, were able to witness as a result of being at home. "I feel like that would never happen in our regular life. So we both saw that for the first time and it was just such a sweet moment."

"We're always traveling, so it's kind of been nice for us to just be in one place. But yeah, it's tough," she admitted. "We miss playing, of course. We miss our kids going to school and stuff like that ... but we're holding up."