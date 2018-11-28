Soccer Stars Dom Dwyer and Sydney Leroux Announce Pregnancy a Month After Revealing Miscarriage

Sydney Leroux Dwyer is pregnant!

Just over a month after announcing she suffered a miscarriage in an emotional post, the National Women’s Soccer League star, 28, happily revealed she and husband Dom Dwyer are expecting another baby.

“Don’t worry Cassius. Mommy and daddy cried too,” the pregnant athlete, who also plays for the Orlando Pride, wrote on Instagram Wednesday to accompany a photo of the couple’s 2-year-old son and a sonogram.

The 28-year-old father-to-be, who is a member of the U.S. men’s national team and the MLS’ Orlando City Soccer Club, also shared the announcement on Instagram, simply captioning his post with a victory hand emoji.

The Dwyers wed in January 2015 and welcomed Cassius in September of the following year.

I am 1 in 4. pic.twitter.com/qwn3eDEZ3y — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) October 15, 2018

On Oct. 15, which is also Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, Leroux Dwyer opened up about the details of her miscarriage.

“A couple months ago I lost a baby. I was naive to the pain of what this felt like,” she wrote on Twitter. “In the later half of the season when I was out ‘sick’ I was losing our baby.”

“I hate that I couldn’t talk about it,” continued Leroux Dwyer, who won a gold medal with the U.S. women’s national team at the 2012 Olympics. “I hate that I felt like I couldn’t because there was a sense of shame and embarrassment that came with losing a baby.”

Sydney Leroux Dwyer Chris Covatta/Getty

“I want to tell my truth in hopes that other women like me don’t feel so alone. How can we heal if we don’t admit that we’re hurt? I’m hurt,” she shared. “But I’m stronger because of it and it took me some time to get here.”

Many of Leroux Dwyer’s colleagues in the sports world expressed their condolences, with several applauding her courage for speaking up about miscarriages.

“Incredibly brave to share, and we’re sure your words will help many others. Sending all three of you our love,” read a response tweet from the FIFA Women’s World Cup account.