Sydney Leroux Dwyer Credits Social Distancing for Getting to See Her Daughter Take First Steps

The coronavirus pandemic has halted much of normal life for most people, including athletes — but Sydney Leroux Dwyer is finding the silver lining.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE, the 30-year-old Orlando Pride forward revealed that despite some "tough times," she and her husband, Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer, have "really enjoyed being with the kids" (daughter Roux James, 10 months, and son Cassius, 3½), as they practice social distancing together amid the global health crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our daughter started walking, so we both were here for her first steps," Leroux Dwyer says of a recent big milestone she and her husband, 29, were able to witness as a result of being at home. "I feel like that would never happen in our regular life. So we both saw that for the first time and it was just such a sweet moment."

"We're always traveling, so it's kind of been nice for us to just be in one place. But yeah, it's tough," she admits. "We miss playing, of course. We miss our kids going to school and stuff like that ... but we're holding up."

Of Roux's upcoming first birthday celebration next month, "We'll be having a quarantine birthday," shares the mother of two. "We've seen some cool photos that people have done. I just had my quarantine 30th birthday, so we'll probably be doing the same thing for her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Dom and Sydney Leroux Dwyer with their kids Sydney Leroux/ Instagram

Leroux Dwyer tells PEOPLE that she tries to "get [her kids] involved" around the house, but considering their young ages, "it maybe happens for like 10 seconds until they move on to something else."

"We now have a little playpen in the kitchen so that if I end up cooking or something, I just plop the baby in there and then Cassius can run around and I'm not worrying about if he's running over her or not," she says.

Speaking of the Dwyers' older child, "he is obsessed with" his baby sister and "will not leave her alone," the proud mom shares — but it took a little while for him to warm up to the idea of not being an only child anymore.

"For the first four months, it was a struggle," Leroux Dwyer says. "I didn't actually ever think that he would be okay with her, but they are obsessed with each other. So it's been really nice to see that relationship."

RELATED VIDEO: 4-Year-Old's Friends Put On Birthday Parade While Social Distancing

As for how she and Dwyer work together as parents during their little ones' daily routine, "He'll put the kids to bed and I'll do dinner or we'll switch it up and I'll do the kids, put them in bed, and he'll do dinner."

And are more kids on the horizon for the couple? "I feel like having two while you're playing is hard enough, so I don't see myself having another and coming back [to soccer] after No. 3, but we definitely want to have more kids," says Leroux Dwyer. "But I think we're going to wait for a little while."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that starting Monday, the state would be migrating to "full Phase 1" of his three-part plan for reopening, according to the Orlando Sentinel. This includes a green light for fitness centers/gyms to reopen, as well as stores and restaurants to welcome customers at up to 50 percent capacity.

Orlando, Florida-area theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios remain closed, although they are currently opening associated guest areas (namely, Disney Springs and Universal CityWalk) in phases.