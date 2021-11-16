Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"It's a great space for us to get away from all the distractions of the outside world and focus on our baby," Damion Lee says of the nursery

See Inside Sydel Curry-Lee and Damion Lee's Nursery for Baby Boy to 'Feel at Home'

Sydel Curry-Lee and NBA star husband Damion Lee can't wait for their son to "feel at home" in his nursery.

The 27-year-old sister of Seth and Steph Curry and her basketball player husband will soon be parents to a baby boy and partnered with Pottery Barn Kids to help create the perfect nursery to welcome their first child.

"We want this to be his place of solace, a safe space for him to rest and feel at home," Curry-Lee tells PEOPLE exclusively while sharing the first photos of his nursery.

Adds Lee, 29, "It's a great space for us to get away from all the distractions of the outside world and focus on our baby."

Curry-Lee and the Golden State Warriors player chose a deep green color to decorate the nursery, which the first-time mom says is "calming."

Sydel Curry-Lee and Damion Lee

Credit: Courtesy Pottery Barn Kids

"We're having a little boy, and I'm not much of a blue kind of girl," Curry-Lee says. "I wanted to keep a neutral tone but with a pop of color. The forest green adds that kid-friendly aspect, and it's calming."

The Because Life podcast host also highlighted one of her favorite pieces in the room, the Dream Swivel Glider & Recliner. "When I think about becoming a first-time mom, I imagine myself in the chair with the baby," she says.

Credit: Courtesy Pottery Barn Kids

"My favorite piece in the nursery is the picture of the elephant. That's my favorite animal," he tells PEOPLE.

Lee wanted to be surprised by the collaboration between his wife and Pottery Barn Kids so he made sure he was the "last person to see it" when the team finished the room.

"It looks amazing," he says.