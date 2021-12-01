Sydel-Curry Lee and Damion Lee on Keeping Spark While Trying to Conceive: 'Felt Like a Job'

Sydel Curry-Lee and NBA star husband Damion Lee are sharing the difficulties of "keeping the spark" while trying to conceive.

During last week's episode of Dear Media's Because Life podcast with Curry-Lee, the couple, who recently welcomed their first baby, son Daxon Wardell-Xavier, explain why it was "very hard" to keep the spark in their relationship while trying for a baby.

"It kind of felt like a job at times," Lee, 29, said, while the 27-year-old sister of Seth and Steph Curry agreed.

"Someone gave us the advice to do the deed for a whole month. Like every day of the month. We got to day like 15 and we were like, no," she recalls. "I think that's a very hard thing to do. I don't think it happens a lot in relationships ... I haven't met anyone who has kept the spark the whole time while trying to conceive because it's such a mental thing."

"It's more mentally tiring than physically," she adds. "So I think you have to do more than just do the deed. You need to water your relationship and your intimacy outside of the bedroom."

"Just try and do things outside the bedroom," she says, for example, "surprise each other with things like dates."

"Do small things for each other. Write notes or something that would make your partner feel good. Clean the house for your partner, do things for your partner that they would do anyway but before you leave," Curry-Lee suggests.

The podcast host announced the birth of her baby boy Monday on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her little one wearing a beanie reading "Squish." He was born on Nov. 26.