Swizz Beatz: My Son Egypt Likes to Dress Like Daddy

Despite his dual passions of music and fashion, Swizz Beatz doesn’t believe he fully understood the meaning of life until he had children.

“When you grow up, you really don’t comprehend a lot of things about life,” the award-winning hip-hop recording artist, producer and fashion designer told PEOPLE at the VH1+ Scope Art Show at club Mansion on South Beach during Art Basel on Friday night.

“My baby and all of my kids are life itself,” he continued. “They have changed me and are angels to the world.”

Beatz, 36, and his musician wife Alicia Keys, 33, are now in the day-to-day countdown stage for the birth of their second child together, due at the end of this month.

“This is my last event until after the baby is born,” said Beatz, father of Egypt Daoud, 4, with Keys and Prince Nasir, 14, Kasseem Jr., almost 8, and Nicole, 6, from previous relationships.

“I am very excited about having another child. I now have a bigger purpose in life, I love giving back to my children.”

Before DJing at the private party, which celebrated the longest continuous hand-painted art installation by Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic, Beatz talked about some of his most magical moments with his youngest son.

One that made his heart melt was the first time his mini-me emulated his dad by wearing a suit and tie to school.

“Daoud watches me dress and says he wants to look just like Daddy,” Beatz said of his son, who made his modeling debut in May at Ralph Lauren’s 2014 Children’s Runway Show. “Now he wears a suit and tie every day.”

Seeing his son looking so cute and put together makes Beatz love his wife even more — if that’s possible.

“Alicia is an amazing one-on-one mom, and I have spent the last few months making her as comfortable as possible during her pregnancy,” he shared.

“I have never met a human being like her. She is gifted, beautiful and wonderful. Having children together has greatly enriched our marriage. We are both thrilled about the new baby. It’s a blessing.”