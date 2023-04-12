This Is the One Swimsuit Color Children Should Never Wear, According to a Certified Swim Instructor

A certified Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) swim instructor is warning parents about the dangers of buying their children blue swimsuits.

In a video shared on Instagram late last month, Nikki Scarnati opened up about why blue bathing suits can be dangerous for kids of all ages, especially in a swimming pool environment.

Scarnati, a mom herself, begins the video by explaining that this is just a demonstration for the sake of making her point.

"So this is not a bathing suit that my daughter wears on a regular basis. I bought this on clearance, specifically for this example, for parents who wanted to learn. Just, before you guys come for me, that's what I'm saying."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The video then shows Scarnati's daughter, dressed in a blue bathing suit, swimming in a pool.

"This is why you do not put your children in blue bathing suits. Look how difficult it is to see her under the water," she notes, adding, "and this is in calm water."

"This is not, with a whole bunch of other kids playing and splashing around and having a good time," she continues.

Nikki Scarnati explains why you shouldn't buy children blue swimsuits. Nikki Scarnati Instagram

As her daughter moves to a sunnier area of the pool, Scarnati notes it's still "difficult to see her with that bathing suit on, because it's the same color as our environment."

"So, do not buy a blue bathing suit guys," she levels. "Don't buy blue bathing suits."

Commenters agreed with the danger, noting many parents don't make the connection until their child is actually in the water.

"As a lifeguard, this is 100% true. We cannot see kids under the water in blue bathing suits- especially if they were at the bottom of the pool in need of rescue," one commenter wrote. "Always opt for the brightest swimsuits, especially for young kids or weak swimmers!"