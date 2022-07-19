Sweet Note From Chris Pratt's Son Steals Attention From Actor's Shirtless 'Lookin Cut' Selfie

Chris Pratt's latest Instagram post showed off a note from his son Jack, 9, that said "See ya at 8 ish"

Chris Pratt is showing off his looks — and a sweet note from his son.

The Jurassic World: Dominion actor, 43, posted a shirtless mirror selfie to Instagram Monday, showing off his abs and what appeared to be a makeup-designed wound on his chest alongside the caption "Lookin cut."

Yet it was the post-it note written by his 9-year-old Jack that drew the most attention online.

"See ya at 8 ish," read the note stuck to the side of Pratt's mirror, signed off with Jack's name and a heart.

The loving note from Jack, whom Pratt shares with ex-wife Anna Farris, received plenty of attention in the comments section of the post.

"See yah at 8 ish 😂😂😂 jackkkooo," wrote Pratt's brother-in-law and The Terminal List co-star, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new action series, Pratt revealed that his son Jack "does a great job as a big brother" to daughters Lyla Marie, 22 months, and Eloise, 1 month.

"There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," Pratt added to the outlet. "And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."

Pratt stars in and produces The Terminal List in its eight-episode run on Amazon Prime Video, in which a Navy SEAL officer (Pratt) investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a covert mission. In June, 28-year-old Schwarzenegger detailed how Pratt helped him get into character for his role as the youngest member of Pratt's platoon during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I remember when Chris said, 'Hey you know there's this young role, Donny Mitchell, you'll be the youngest in the platoon. But if you want to get this role, I need you to go and try to get into character and really get this,' " Schwarzenegger explained.

"I need you to gain 20 lbs. and start tactical training, and know how they move, the body language, all this stuff,'" he continued. "So it was kind of like a dream come true to get to work with them and learn from them," Schwarzenegger added of the "insane" experience of training with real-life SEALs.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List writer, showrunner and executive producer David DiGilio told PEOPLE in May that his team hopes the series is the biggest hit of the summer.

"Jack's mixture of action, conspiracy, and military authenticity is unparalleled on the page. We knew that if we honored that authenticity, and added in some hair-raising psychological twists and turns, we would have something not just entertaining, but wholly original onscreen," DiGilio said of the adaptation. "We've taken all of Jack Carr's tradecraft and set it against a tone of paranoia and intrigue."