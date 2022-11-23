Sutton Foster Says Daughter Emily, 5, Hopes to One Day Have Broadway Dressing Room Next to Her Mom

Broadway star Sutton Foster's little girl is already thinking about her future on the stage.

While speaking to PEOPLE about her collaboration with Help Us Adopt, the actress also shares that daughter Emily Dale, 5, may follow in her mom's Broadway footsteps.

Foster, who welcomed Emily in 2017 via adoption after years of fertility struggles, says her little girl is a "big-time" Broadway fan and already "wants to do a show."

"She wants to do Hairspray. She's decided that we're doing Hairspray together so that we can ride to the theater together," she says. "And then we can go visit each other in our dressing rooms."

Foster, who will continue her run in The Music Man with Hugh Jackman through Jan. 15, says she's "really excited" to lean into her role as a mom when her time on the stage comes to an end — and that includes taking Emily to a Broadway show.

"I would love to go take her to go see a show. As much as I've absolutely loved [doing Music Man], I'm also very much looking forward to the space to be able to fill up that mommy bank," she says.

The Younger star also notes that her daughter, whom she shares with husband Ted Griffin, is already well-versed in the Broadway world, as she's "seen Music Man four times" and is currently "obsessed" with the cast recording of Six.

The mom of one says Emily has also "seen more West End shows than I have" as their family went to many shows while in London last summer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Foster opens up about her experience with adoption and shares how she navigates difficult conversations with her daughter. She stresses the importance of being "open and honest" with Emily about adoption, as she says it's all "part of her story."

"Everyone has a different experience, and so you just have to listen to your kid," she says of talking about adoption with Emily. "There's nothing that's off the table."

"I'm listening to her and I will answer every single question she has to the best of my ability, and just keep it as open and honest and truthful and loving as I possibly can," adds Foster, who has previously emphasized the value of talking about adoption early with Emily.