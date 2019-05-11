Survivor Winner Earl Cole and Wife Shelley Welcome Second Child

Image zoom Earl Cole and wife Shelley Earl Cole

Earl Cole is a father again!

The former Survivor winner, 48, announced on Instagram Saturday that he and his wife Shelley are the proud parents of a baby girl named Alani.

Along with the heart eyes emoji and hashtags of #beautifulbabies #twicecharmed #Alani #Cole #ohana, Cole shared a portrait of their newborn.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Welcome to the World! All of the Celebrity Babies Who’ve Made Their Debuts in 2019

The couple made their pregnancy announcement during their daughter Kaia JoAnn‘s first birthday party in November, when they opened a big “gift” for her: a balloon with a sign attached reading, “I’m going to be a big sister April 2019.”

“The highlight of my daughter’s 1st birthday party, was the look on her face once her biggest gift was opened!” Cole wrote in an Instagram post that captured the cute moment.

He completed the big reveal with emojis and hashtags including “#growingfamily” and “#dadlife.”

RELATED VIDEO: Survivor: David vs. Goliath Crowns Nick Wilson as Winner



Cole, who won Survivor: Fiji in 2007, and Shelley became parents for the first time when Kaia was born on Nov. 10, 2017. The couple had attempted to conceive for seven years before getting pregnant for the first time — and Cole told PEOPLE that their daughter’s name has a special significance.

“Kaia means ‘ocean’ in Hawaiian,” he said at the time. “My wife, Shelley, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and we got married on the island of Kauai seven years ago.”

“Her middle name, JoAnn, is the first name of my mother who passed away last year from early Alzheimer’s — the day before we found out we were pregnant,” the former reality star added.

Cole was very close to his mother, and despite her death, believes that she lives on. “We feel that my mother’s spirit — she was a healer and a hero — helped make it all happen,” he told PEOPLE.