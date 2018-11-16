Baby No. 2 is on the way for Earl Cole and his wife Shelley Lee!

The couple made the big announcement during their daughter Kaia JoAnn Cole‘s 1st birthday party when they opened a big “gift” for her: a balloon with a sign attached reading, “I’m going to be a big sister April 2019.”

“The highlight of my daughter’s 1st birthday party, was the look on her face once her biggest gift was opened!” Cole wrote in an Instagram post that captured the cute moment, complete with emojis and hashtags including #growingfamily and #dadlife.

Cole, who won Survivor: Fiji in 2007, and Shelley became parents for the first time last year when Kaia was born. He told PEOPLE that the name has a special significance.

“Kaia means ‘ocean’ in Hawaiian,” Cole said at the time. “My wife, Shelley, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and we got married on the island of Kauai seven years ago. Her middle name, JoAnn, is the first name of my mother who passed away last year from early Alzheimer’s — the day before we found out we were pregnant.”

Cole was very close to his mother, and despite her death, believes that she lives on.

“We feel that my mother’s spirit — she was a healer and a hero — helped make it all happen,” he said. The couple had attempted to conceive for seven years before getting pregnant for the first time.

