Survivor Winner Earl Cole and Wife Shelley Expecting Second Child — See the Adorable Announcement!

Earl Cole/Instagram
Christina Butan
November 16, 2018 05:25 PM

Baby No. 2 is on the way for Earl Cole and his wife Shelley Lee!

The couple made the big announcement during their daughter Kaia JoAnn Cole‘s 1st birthday party when they opened a big “gift” for her: a balloon with a sign attached reading, “I’m going to be a big sister April 2019.”

“The highlight of my daughter’s 1st birthday party, was the look on her face once her biggest gift was opened!” Cole wrote in an Instagram post that captured the cute moment, complete with emojis and hashtags including #growingfamily and #dadlife.

Earl Cole

Cole, who won Survivor: Fiji in 2007, and Shelley became parents for the first time last year when Kaia was born. He told PEOPLE that the name has a special significance.

Bella Baby

“Kaia means ‘ocean’ in Hawaiian,” Cole said at the time. “My wife, Shelley, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and we got married on the island of Kauai seven years ago. Her middle name, JoAnn, is the first name of my mother who passed away last year from early Alzheimer’s — the day before we found out we were pregnant.”

Cole was very close to his mother, and despite her death, believes that she lives on.

“We feel that my mother’s spirit — she was a healer and a hero — helped make it all happen,” he said. The couple had attempted to conceive for seven years before getting pregnant for the first time.

 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.