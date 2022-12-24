''Survivor' ' Alum Rob Mariano Posts Family Snap with Four Daughters — See the Sweet Holiday Moment!

Fan favorites "Boston Rob" Mariano and wife Amber share daughters Adelina, Isabetta, Carina, and Lucia

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 24, 2022 01:19 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmhISuTJjvE/. Boston Rob Mariano/Instagram
Rob Mariano and wife Amber with daughters. Photo: Boston Rob Mariano/Instagram

Rob Mariano and wife Amber's little girls are growing up!

The Survivor couple is spending a lot of quality time together with their four daughters this holiday season, with "Boston Rob" even sharing a photo of the family of six enjoying a holiday train ride.

The selfie-style photo shows both Survivor alums smiling with daughters Adelina Rose, 8, Isabetta Rose, 10, Carina Rose, 12, and Lucia Rose, 13, all dressed in festive garb for the special event.

"Took the train to the North Pole to see Santa🎄," he captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Commenters couldn't help but marvel at how much all four girls take after their mom, with some saying his two oldest girls could be mistaken for twins.

Later, Mariano, 46, gave a glimpse of the family's Christmas card on his Instagram Story, where the girls pose together in a beachy scene without the parents.

"Merry Christmas," he captioned the shot.

The family has been celebrating the holiday season with a lot of fun-filled activities this week, posing together as they made Christmas cookies.

Sharing a shot of the girls fathered around the table with supplies scattered between them, the father of four wrote, "The Mariano Girls Christmas Cookie Factory is Officially Open!"

The couple first met in 2003 on Survivor: All-Stars and fell in love, with Mariano proposing during the show's live finale in May 2004. They were married in a private ceremony at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas the following year.

Related Articles
khloe kardashian, true thompson, dream kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Enjoys Holiday Lights in Special Outing with True and Dream: 'My Girls'
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis Is 'Happy' About Becoming a Grandpa as He Enjoys 'Having More Family Time': Source
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
nick cannon, brittany bell
Brittany Bell Shares Christmas Photos with Her and Nick Cannon's 3 Kids: 'It's Our Tradition'
Alex Rodriguez. https://www.instagram.com/stories/arod/2995029351763657494/
Alex Rodriguez Makes Instagram Debut with Jac Cordeiro During Family Holiday Outing with Daughters
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Share Photo of 'Cousin Love' Between Their Kids, Hal and Cora
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photo of Son with Barbara Bush's Daughter: Cousins Are a 'Gift'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmTvomsu_8i/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D victoriabeckham Verified Check me out!!😂 The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!! ☃️Kisses xx VB 1d; LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Victoria Beckham attends the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party at Annabel's on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham Posts Cute Childhood Photo of Her Dressed as a Snowman: 'Check Me Out!'
jack osbourne
Jack Osbourne's Daughter Maple Is All Smiles During Her First Visit with Santa — See the Photo!
Leah Messer's Daughters Look Grown Up as They Pose with Mom Ahead of Addie's Christmas Program
'Teen Mom' 's Leah Messer's Daughters Look All Grown Up as Twins Turn 13 — See the Photos!
Ant Anstead Says Son Hudson Is 'Always the Willing Helper' as They Decorate Their Christmas Tree
The Most Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees from Ant Anstead, Justin Trudeau, Erin Napier and More!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmaKz9UpM8e/?hl=en hed: Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Heather El Moussa christmas
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kylie Jenner Shares a Sneak Peek Inside Kardashian-Jenner Work Christmas Party
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Stephanie Beatriz celebs at home
Celebs at Home: Stephanie Beatriz Shares Sneak Peek of 'Almost Done' Home Renovation and More!