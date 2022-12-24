''Survivor' ' Alum Rob Mariano Posts Family Snap with Four Daughters — See the Sweet Holiday Moment!

Rob Mariano and wife Amber's little girls are growing up!

The Survivor couple is spending a lot of quality time together with their four daughters this holiday season, with "Boston Rob" even sharing a photo of the family of six enjoying a holiday train ride.

The selfie-style photo shows both Survivor alums smiling with daughters Adelina Rose, 8, Isabetta Rose, 10, Carina Rose, 12, and Lucia Rose, 13, all dressed in festive garb for the special event.

"Took the train to the North Pole to see Santa🎄," he captioned the shot.

Commenters couldn't help but marvel at how much all four girls take after their mom, with some saying his two oldest girls could be mistaken for twins.

Later, Mariano, 46, gave a glimpse of the family's Christmas card on his Instagram Story, where the girls pose together in a beachy scene without the parents.

"Merry Christmas," he captioned the shot.

The family has been celebrating the holiday season with a lot of fun-filled activities this week, posing together as they made Christmas cookies.

Sharing a shot of the girls fathered around the table with supplies scattered between them, the father of four wrote, "The Mariano Girls Christmas Cookie Factory is Officially Open!"

The couple first met in 2003 on Survivor: All-Stars and fell in love, with Mariano proposing during the show's live finale in May 2004. They were married in a private ceremony at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas the following year.