Surprise! Smashing Pumpkins Frontman Billy Corgan Welcomes Daughter Philomena Clementine

Billy Corgan is a dad again!

On Tuesday, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman announced on Instagram that he and partner Chloe Mendel welcomed a baby girl together — surprising fans.

“Please welcome PHILOMENA CLEMENTINE CORGAN, the latest addition to our family!” Corgan, 51, wrote alongside a shot of their 2½-year-old son holding his new little sister, who wore a blue hat while wrapped up in a blanket.

“Pictured here with her brother, Augustus Juppiter, this makes 8, counting Chloe, Angelface, Diamondbaby, Chin Chin, Ling Ling and yours truly,” Corgan added, referencing the family’s two dogs and two cats.

Courtesy of PAWS Chicago

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The 51-year-old singer finished the exciting announcement by honoring Mendel, 25, who he says did a great job balancing the role of mother and a working professional while pregnant.

“I”m so lucky to have a great partner in @chloemendel, who juggled raising our son, pregnancy with Philomena, whilst building her fashion line (@maisonatia) and navigating my being gone so much with SP in 2018,” he said. “Oh, and then there’s wrestling!! What a year!”

Mendel posted the same photograph with the simple caption: “Our dumplings. @williampcorgan xo”

The couple had kept their baby news under wraps with the singer and designer not mentioning the pregnancy publically or on their social media.

They did the same thing in the lead up to Augustus Juppiter’s birth in November 2015.

RELATED: Billy Corgan Poses with His ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Cats’

The singer is currently on the road with his band something which does not impact his ability to be a hands-on dad, Mendel told PAWS Chicago in August.

“I love that Augustus can be a part of my work life and his father’s,” she explained. “Not many babies go to fabric stores in the day, then music studios at night.”