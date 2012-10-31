1 Trend, 3 Ways: Black & White Star Prints

Leo Bardem, Suri Cruise and Leni Samuel are rocking star print clothing. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

Talk about star power! Celeb kids including Leo Bardem (Oct. 24), Suri Cruise (Sept. 3) and Leni Samuel (Oct. 13) are hitting the streets in adorable black and white celestial-print apparel.

Image zoom

FameFlynet; Pacific Coast News; Ramey

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From cozy jackets to simple dresses, there are plenty of stylish options for your starstruck tot. Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up our top picks — for every budget — below.

Image zoom

Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue

Splurge

During the Fourth of July, we spotted new moms Jessica Simpson and Alessandra Ambrósio showing off their patriotic pride in Wildfox‘s red star print oversize knit.

Well, now your Mini Me can get in on the fun with the Seeing Stars Sweater ($169), the brand’s black and white kiddie version.

Image zoom

Courtesy A Little Bit of Cheek

Affordable

From the rugged cuffs to the metallic zipper, Nununu Baby‘s Black Star Zip Hoody ($50) will have your lil’ dude feeling like a true rock star.

Image zoom

Courtesy Macy’s

Bargain Buy

Your little princess will be the star of the show (or the school yard!) in BCX Kids‘ Little Girls Star Dress and Leggings ($20). Just pair it with bright ballet flats for a pop of color.